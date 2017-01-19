Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame

Induction ceremony set for Feb. 4 –

By Wade Linville –

The 2017 Western Brown Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 during the high school boys basketball games against Mason County High School.

There will be seven new inductees to the WBHS Hall of Fame this year: Samantha Rhodes (cross country and track, class of 2008), Megan Wright (cross country and track, class of 2009), Shelby Kelley (softball and volleyball, class of 2009), Tyler Morgan (basketball and track, class of 2009), Greg Liming (baseball and basketball, class of 2009), Shawn Davis (football, class of 2009), and Ryan Hopkins (baseball and football, class of 2009).