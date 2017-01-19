Rockets down the Devils, 59-55

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets continue to show improvement on the court as the season rolls along, and on Jan. 13 they would claim their second victory of the season by topping the North Adams Green Devils, 59-55.

There were three Rockets to reach double figures in scoring in Friday’s win at Fayetteville.

Fayetteville’s senior sharp-shooter Max Lanham struggled with shooting from three-point range against the Devils, but managed to bury seven-of-12 shots from inside the arc and connect on four-of-seven attempts from the foul line to lead Rocket scorers with 18 points.

Fayetteville’s junior Zak Smyth shot for 14 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and blocked four shots to aid in the Rocket win.

Fayetteville’s junior postman Luke Wiederhold recorded a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, 11 of them defensive rebounds.

Fayetteville sophomore CJ McCulley contributed with nine points.

The Rockets were back on their home court Jan. 17, playing host to the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs. The Rockets suffered a 71-60 loss to the Mustangs to drop to a 2-11 overall record on the season.

The Rockets were scheduled to host the Whiteoak Wildcats on Jan. 20 for Military Night at Fayetteville-Perry High School, and they will be on the road Jan. 24 for a league bout against the Fairfield Lions.