Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors ascended to a overall record of 13-1 on the season by defeating the Georgetown Lady G-Men 71-17 in Monday’s non-league contest held at Georgetown.

The Lady Warriors dominated from the start of Monday’s bout at Georgetown as they rolled to a 40-9 halftime lead en route to the huge 54-point victory.

“We’re progressing and getting better each day,” Eastern head coach Kevin Pickerill said in a post-game interview. “It’s the time of the year when we need to continue to get better.”

The Lady Warriors forced the Lady G-Men into 35 turnovers in Monday’s game.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Warriors was Allison Day with 16 points.

Also scoring in double figures for the Lady Warriors were Whitney Broughton (10), Morgan Reynolds (10), Mikayla Farris (13), and Alexa Pennington (12).