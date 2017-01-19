Dorothy J. Schroeder, age 89, of Sugartree Ridge, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, Ohio.

She was born December 20, 1927 in Winchester, Ohio, daughter of the late Orum Noble and Anna Florence Alexander Kinnett.

Dorothy was the secretary for Concord Elementary Schools for many years and a member of the Fairfax United Methodist Church. On December 24, 1948 she married Donald F. Schroeder, whom passed away on November 3, 2015.

Surviving are son, Jim (Karen) Schroeder of Sugartree Ridge, daughter, Pat Ellis of Sardinia, six grandchildren, Tami (Tom) Ellis-Wessner of Sardinia, Deanna (Matt) Risner of Winchester, Nikki Ellis of Sardinia, Charlie (Bren) Knauff of Savannah, Georgia, Heather Ellis of Cincinnati, and Kim (Chad) Vance of Hillsboro, six great-grandchildren, MaKayla Risner, Clay Risner, Hailey Vance, Tyler Wessner, Harley Vance, and Christopher Wessner, sister, Betty (Stanley) Ruckel of Springfield, three brothers-in-law, J. Frederick (Georgia) Schroeder of Gahanna, Robert (Sandra) Schroeder of Hillsboro, and Denver Conley of Hillsboro and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her infant son, Steven, sister, Thelma (Marvin) Maxwell, son-in-law, Keith Ellis, two sisters-in-law, Clara (Floyd) Porter and Jane Conley, and a nephew, Mike Ruckel.

Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family at Sugartree Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Lloyd Shoemaker officiating.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.