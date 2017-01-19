Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40

Wolfe leads Western Brown scorers with 20 –

By Wade Linville –

The first time the Western Brown Broncos faced the Georgetown G-Men this season was during the Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament on Dec. 29, and it was the G-Men capturing a 57-48 win, but the Broncos would put together a much better performance the second time the two teams went to battle on Jan. 17. Dominating the court from start to finish, it was the Broncos rolling to a 73-40 win over the G-Men in Tuesday’s round of high school boys’ hoop action.

Leading the way for the Broncos in Tuesday’s win at Georgetown was junior guard Clayton Wolfe, racking up 20 points in an impressive shooting performance.

It was Wolfe’s three-point shower that began the drowning of the G-Men, as he rifled in four shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter to aid the Broncos to a 19-11 lead.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Wolfe lifted the Broncos to a 6-0 lead, then it was Western Brown junior Wyatt Fischer sinking one-of-two attempts from the foul line to expand the Bronco lead to seven.

A steal by Fischer led to a bucket by Wolfe as the Broncos started the game off with a 9-0 run.

It was Georgetown senior Levi Burns sinking a jump shot from the right side to stop the early Bronco run, cutting the Western Brown lead to 9-2.

With 4:40 to go in the first quarter, Western Brown senior Logan Nickell buried a shot on a fast break to restore a nine point Bronco lead.

Georgetown junior Logan Doss scored on a baseline drive to reduce the Western Brown lead to 11-4, but what followed was another three-pointer by Wolfe that left the G-Men trailing 14-4 with 3:23 to go in the first period.

The Broncos made scoring difficult for Georgetown’s leading scorer, 6’7” sophomore Noah Pack, who sank a free throw for his only first quarter point, trimming the Western Brown lead to nine.

On the other end of the court, Western Brown’s 6’3” senior Hunter O’Hara got in on the scoring action, draining a jump shot from inside the arc to expand the Bronco lead to 16-5.

Senior guard Christian Linville came off the Georgetown bench to grab a rebound and bury the put-back, narrowing the margin to nine points. With under a minute to go in the first quarter, it was Georgetown sophomore Cameron Brookbank sinking a three-pointer while being fouled on the shot and venturing to the foul line to finish off the four-point play to slice the Bronco lead to 16-11.

It took little time for the G-Men to slice what was a double-digit Western Brown lead to just five in the final minutes of the first quarter, but it was Wolfe knocking down a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Broncos an eight-point advantage at the end of the first frame.

The Broncos went on to outscore the G-Men 19-14 in the second quarter to hold a 38-25 lead at halftime.

Coming off halftime break, it was O’Hara coming through with eight points in the third quarter while six other Broncos contributed buckets in the frame. The Broncos outscored the G-Men 25-10 in the third quarter to expand their lead to 63-35.

The Broncos capped off the 33-point victory by outscoring the G-Men 10-5 in the fourth period.

In addition to Wolfe, there were three more Broncos to reach double figures in scoring during Tuesday’s win at Georgetown.

Nickell and junior forward Jack Finn finished with 13 points apiece, while O’Hara ended the night with 12 points.

O’Hara also pounded the boards for 11 rebounds while Finn pulled down 10 rebounds, each recording double-doubles.

Finn and O’Hara each managed to sink five-of-10 shot attempts from the field, while Nickell went five-for-five in shooting.

Wolfe connected on eight-of-15 shot attempts in Tuesday’s win, which consisted of four-for-seven shooting from three-point range.

Pack led Georgetown scorers with 13 points, while junior teammate Jonathan Strickland finished with 10 points.

The win at Georgetown marked the third of the season for the Broncos, who rose to a 3-8 overall record.

The G-Men dropped to a 3-11 overall record with Tuesday’s loss that came after their Jan. 13 league win over the Blanchester Wildcats.

WBHS 19 19 25 10 – 73

GHS 11 14 10 5 – 40

Western Brown (73): Wolfe 8 0-2 20, Nickell 5 1-2 13, Finn 5 2-3 13, O’Hara 5 2-2 12, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Eyre 1 1-1 3, Fischer 1 1-2 3, Crall 0 2-2 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Sams 0 0-2 0. Three-pointers: Wolfe 4, Nickell 2, Taylor 1, Finn 1. Team: 28 9-16 73.

Georgetown (40): Pack 4 5-7 13, Strickland 3 3-4 10, Brookbank 1 1-1 4, Gast 1 0-0 3, Linville 1 0-0 2, Burns 1 0-0 2, Underwood 0 0-1 0. Three-pointers: Gast 1, Brookbank 1, Strickland 1. Team: 13 11-17 40.