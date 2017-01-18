Some county offices may be moved

Mock crash staged at Georgetown High School Georgetown to hire eighth full time police officer Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 PRC to host annual community supper Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Stranded students rescued by Brown County cooperation 4-H Teen Ambassador Dunning attends SHOT Show Veterans Service Commission invites veterans to seek help with benefits Unemployment rate rises in Brown County Pick a Lollipop, help a dog A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels Fayetteville man is charged with child porn April 1st Grand Opening for Jacob’s Ladder Resale Boutique in Georgetown Talent Show auditions at Gaslight Theatre Nine indicted by county grand jury Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall visit coming next May to BC Fairgrounds In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Varnau’s face second defamation suit Attorney General to visit Georgetown schools Clermont County GOP hosts Wenstrup, DeWine at dinner Fatal car crash in Adams County BC Chamber welcomes new Cricket Wireless store to Mt. Orab Aberdeen Council approves 2017 budget Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title Sirkka L Buller Arthur C Schneider Lowell G Neal Virginia M Schirmer Connie S Darling Harold L Purdin Terry E Frye Lucille Schumacher Lady Warriors roll to district finals Broncos take care of business to claim sectional crown G-Men upset MVCA to earn berth sectional finals WBHS JROTC Rifle Team competes at Camp Perry Lady Rockets finish 12-12 Season reaches end for Rockets Eugene D Ring Two indicted on major drug charges Two charged with home invasion Cincinnati airport expanding services, lowering prices in effort to compete Two sentenced in common pleas court Georgetown man hurt in car crash Robert G Miller Linda M Howland Robert E McKinney Mildred J Hodges Farrel L Amiott Patricia Brown Rick L Dye Mary E Nagel Betty Ratliff Broncos claim SBAAC wrestling title Broncos pull ahead for win over G-Men in SBAAC Tourney Ripley boys wrap up regular season with win at Lynchburg Eastern girls are sectional champs Anderson pleads not guilty to battery charge Some county offices to change locations Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall HealthSource hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Five sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court June Howser Marguerite A Fender Timothy D Harris Jay R Purdy Robin S Godwin Marc A Wachter Chester W Eyre
Some county offices may be moved

Written by News Democrat

By Wayne Gates –

Some county offices in Brown County may be moving this year.
The Brown County Criminal Justice Task Force is examining whether county assets are being used to the greatest advantage.
“We have to do an inventory of all the land and facilities that the county owns to determine if we are using them efficiently,” said task force chairman Paul Hall.
The review will be led by task force members Bruce Wallace, Greg Lang and Tony Applegate.  Hall said that the task force will use the information gathered to make a plan to recommend to the Brown County Commissioners.  It is expected to be completed within 30-60 days.
“We are going back to square one and looking at square footage and asking whether some offices need more or less.  We want to be thinking out of the box,” said Hall.
Two of the main priorities discussed by the task force during a January 10 meeting were expanding the jail and finding more room for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
Hall said that once a discussion begins about finding more room for one office, other dominos begin to fall.
“For example, putting the prosecutors office on the (administrative) campus with the sheriff’s office makes sense.  But once you start with moving one, you have to look at the whole picture.  I think everything should be on the table,” Hall said.
“Before we make a decision on the jail, we have to do this.  If we can save a million dollars by reshuffling offices, I think we have to do that on behalf of the Brown County taxpayers.”
Hall said that one way the county could save money is by moving offices that offer state services into buildings that are not paid for.
“We are still paying on the building that prosecutor and probate/municipal judge are in.  If we put a state entity in there, we can actually bill the state and recoup part of that payment,” Hall said.
He added that federal funds are also available under the same scenario.
Hall said that the task force feels a sense of urgency because the county is continuing to bleed money to house inmates out of the county.
“We have to move forward.  We’ve still got 20-30 prisoners that we are paying $70 dollars a day to house in Butler County.   We’ve got to make a change.”
Hall said that the decision to expand the jail has already been made by current criminal justice realities in the county.
The only questions that remain are what to build, where to build it and how much to spend.

One comment:

  1. If we are interested in saving money by eliminating waste, I would suggest eliminating personal use of government vehicles which has an estimated annual savings (across the county) of greater than $30,000.00 a year (assuming just the brown counties finest). Making a case about the visibility of police present is a moot point as many officer do not live in the community in which they live. the practice of strict financial responsibility (especially with community tax dollars) benefits both the budget, and the tax payers. Pennies lead to dimes, and dimes lead to dollars. I would be happy to discuss a plan.

