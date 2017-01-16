Virginia A O’Neil

Virginia Ann O’Neil, age 93 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was born December 16, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of the late Lane and Rose (Schwallie) O’Neal. She was also preceded in death by cousins – Dan Klump and Noreen Comer.

Ms. O’Neil began her schooling at St. Michael School in Ripley, Ohio and the continued in Cory, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Seton College in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Her family returned to Ripley in the late 1940’s when she attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. Ms. O’Neil started her career at Hayswood Hospital in Maysville, Kentucky and worked there for one year. She then began working at Brown County General Hospital in Georgetown, Ohio when it opened in 1952. She retired from there after a long career as an operating room nurse.

She is survived by cousin-in-law – Patty Klump and family, who were very attentive to her; longtime friends – Jackie Fitch of North Carolina and formerly of Ripley, Ohio, Jim and Susan Muller of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will follow the funeral mass in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com