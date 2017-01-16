Gene Warren, age 86 of Hamersville, Ohio died Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a retired mechanic for the Ford Motor Company, a United States Korean War Marine veteran and a member of the Mt.Orab VFW Post 9772. Gene was born March 26, 1930 the son of the late Earl and Amy (Scott) Warren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one granddaughter – Rebecca Warren, one sister – June McKinney and five brothers – Robert, Dallas, Douglas, Russell and Rufus Warren.

Mr. Warren is survived by two children – Diane Warren of Amelia, Ohio and David Warren and wife terry of Princeton, Kentucky; two granddaughters – Angela Cabal and husband John of Prospect, Kentucky and Donna Rae Warren of Berea, Ohio and four great grandchildren – Judah, Nolan, Elisabeth and Lola Cabal.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. David Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery near Aberdeen, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211, Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com