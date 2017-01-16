Floyd Newberry, Jr., age 87 of Sardinia, Ohio died Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a retired real estate appraiser, a member of the Mt. Orab Lions Club, the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati and the Syrian Shrine. Floyd was born December 24, 1929 in Hamilton County, Ohio the son of the late Floyd C. and Alice Emma (Franks) Newberry, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 34 years – Ruth (Ogden) Newberry in 1981 and one sister – Helen Freeman.

Mr. Newberry is survived by his wife – Elaine W. (Winkle) Newberry; one daughter – Sheila Newberry of Largo Florida; one son – John Newberry and wife Belinda of Wichita, Kansas; two granddaughters – Alexa Starkey and husband Shane of Nashville, Tennessee and Ashton Newberry (Jared Schultz) of Wichita, Kansas; one great granddaughter– Harley Schultz of Wichita, Kansas and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M.– 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home with Lions Club, Masonic and Scottish Rite Ring Services at 1:00 P.M.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab Lions Club, c/o Arnold Conwell, 5110 New Hope McKinley Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121, Pilot Dogs, Inc., 625 West Town Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

