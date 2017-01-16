Dwight L Fulton

Dwight Lee Fulton, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather left this earth on January 13, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. Dwight, age 81 was a lifelong resident of Ripley, a familiar and prominent face in the community, and a friend who never knew a stranger.

Dwight was born in Ripley, Ohio on December 8, 1935 to Esther (Dyer) and Joe Fulton. He grew up along Eagle Creek with his four brothers and one sister. He was baptized and was a member of the Ripley Centenary United Methodist Church. Dwight was a Class of 1953 graduate of Ripley High School. He joined the United States Army Reserves following high school and served his country stateside. At the age of 15, Dwight joined his older brother Tom in working at the local Western Auto Store, a business that Dwight and Tom eventually purchased and spent 50 years serving the Ripley community through the sale of hardware, guns, knives, and other household items. Customers and friends came from miles around to not only shop at Fulton True Value Hardware but to enjoy the company, share local gossip, trade guns and knives, and drink coffee with Dwight and Tom. Dwight was also a member of the Ripley Fire Department for more than 30 years and worked with his fellow firefighters to combat local blazes as well as participate in community service and fundraising efforts to build and maintain a topnotch firefighting organization.

Dwight married the love of his life, Donna Gast Fulton, at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley on May 19, 1956 and spent nearly 61 years of married life together. Dwight and Donna raised three children, Perianne (Bob) Fulton Germann; Dwight Kevin (Lisa) Fulton; and Chandra Fulton Berry. He instilled in his children a love of camping and travel, taking his family on adventures and trips throughout the United States each year and teaching them about the history and geography of our nation. Later following his retirement, he came to know and love the Florida area, appreciating the mild weather and outdoor fishing and golfing activities during the winter while returning home to Ripley to enjoy the spring and summer months camping at the Ripley Boat Club and spending time with his family and friends.

Dwight was an avid and knowledgeable gun collector and member of the NRA. He loved and appreciated firearms and collected many over the course of his life, buying, selling, trading and teaching others to respect and value the power and beauty of the right to bear arms. He was an accomplished trapshooter and traveled around the country to participate in both local and state trapshoots and winning many trophies and awards.

Dwight also enjoyed attending auctions, yardsales, and scouting out treasures. He looked forward to setting up at local expos to resell many of these treasures and to visit and reconnect with many friends and acquaintances at these events. He was also an enthusiastic sports fan. He loved to watch the Cincinnati Reds, the Bengals, and college basketball.

Dwight was predeceased by his parents, Esther and Joe Fulton, two brothers, Jimmy and Charles and son-in-law, Rick Berry. He leaves behind his wife, Donna; children, Perianne Germann and husband Bob of Ripley, Ohio, Kevin Fulton and wife Lisa of Fishers, Indiana and Chandra Berry of Ripley, Ohio; grandsons -Jansen Germann of Ripley, Ohio, Derek Germann of Cincinnati, Ohio and Luke Berry of Ripley, Ohio; granddaughters – Kristin Germann Depenbrock and husband Justin of Georgetown, Ohio and Skylar and Camryn Fulton both of Fishers, Indiana; great-granddaughters – Annelise and Alexandra Depenbrock; sister – Linda Fulton Liming (Earl, dec;) of Sardinia, Ohio; brothers – Tom (Cheryl, dec.,) and Dickie Fulton and wife Georgia all of Ripley, Ohio and Denny Fulton and wife Mindi of Sardinia, Ohio as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss his humor, wit, advice, and guidance every single day.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, January19, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. David Harper will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the

Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desried, memorial contributions may be made to the Ripley Fire Department, P.O. Box 94, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

