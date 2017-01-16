Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler
Obituaries

Dwight L Fulton

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Dwight Lee Fulton, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather left this earth on January 13, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. Dwight, age 81 was a lifelong resident of Ripley, a familiar and prominent face in the community, and a friend who never knew a stranger.

Dwight was born in Ripley, Ohio on December 8, 1935 to Esther (Dyer) and Joe Fulton. He grew up along Eagle Creek with his four brothers and one sister. He was baptized and was a member of the Ripley Centenary United Methodist Church. Dwight was a Class of 1953 graduate of Ripley High School. He joined the United States Army Reserves following high school and served his country stateside. At the age of 15, Dwight joined his older brother Tom in working at the local Western Auto Store, a business that Dwight and Tom eventually purchased and spent 50 years serving the Ripley community through the sale of hardware, guns, knives, and other household items. Customers and friends came from miles around to not only shop at Fulton True Value Hardware but to enjoy the company, share local gossip, trade guns and knives, and drink coffee with Dwight and Tom. Dwight was also a member of the Ripley Fire Department for more than 30 years and worked with his fellow firefighters to combat local blazes as well as participate in community service and fundraising efforts to build and maintain a topnotch firefighting organization.

Dwight married the love of his life, Donna Gast Fulton, at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley on May 19, 1956 and spent nearly 61 years of married life together.  Dwight and Donna raised three children, Perianne (Bob) Fulton Germann; Dwight Kevin (Lisa) Fulton; and Chandra Fulton Berry. He instilled in his children a love of camping and travel, taking his family on adventures and trips throughout the United States each year and teaching them about the history and geography of our nation. Later following his retirement, he came to know and love the Florida area, appreciating the mild weather and outdoor fishing and golfing activities during the winter while returning home to Ripley to enjoy the spring and summer months camping at the Ripley Boat Club and spending time with his family and friends.

Dwight was an avid and knowledgeable gun collector and member of the NRA. He loved and appreciated firearms and collected many over the course of his life, buying, selling, trading and teaching others to respect and value the power and beauty of the right to bear arms. He was an accomplished trapshooter and traveled around the country to participate in both local and state trapshoots and winning many trophies and awards.

Dwight also enjoyed attending auctions, yardsales, and scouting out treasures. He looked forward to setting up at local expos to resell many of these treasures and to visit and reconnect with many friends and acquaintances at these events. He was also an enthusiastic sports fan. He loved to watch the Cincinnati Reds, the Bengals, and college basketball.

Dwight was predeceased by his parents, Esther and Joe Fulton, two brothers, Jimmy and Charles and son-in-law, Rick Berry. He leaves behind his wife, Donna; children, Perianne Germann and husband Bob of Ripley, Ohio, Kevin Fulton and wife Lisa of Fishers, Indiana and Chandra Berry of Ripley, Ohio; grandsons -Jansen Germann of Ripley, Ohio, Derek Germann of Cincinnati, Ohio and Luke Berry of Ripley, Ohio; granddaughters –  Kristin Germann Depenbrock and husband Justin of Georgetown, Ohio and Skylar and Camryn Fulton both of Fishers, Indiana; great-granddaughters – Annelise and Alexandra Depenbrock; sister – Linda Fulton Liming (Earl, dec;) of Sardinia, Ohio; brothers – Tom (Cheryl, dec.,) and Dickie Fulton and wife Georgia all of Ripley, Ohio and Denny Fulton and wife Mindi of Sardinia, Ohio as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss his humor, wit, advice, and guidance every single day.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, January19, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. David Harper will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the
Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desried, memorial contributions may be made to the Ripley Fire Department, P.O. Box 94,  Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

