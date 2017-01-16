Donna F. Lang, age 85 of Hamersville, Ohio died Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Heartland of Hillsboro Nursing and Rehabilation Center in Hillsboro, Ohio. She was the head cook for the Buckeye Log Cabin Restaurant. Donna was born February 6, 1931 in Moscow, Ohio the daughter of the late Fred and Elizabeth Francis (Liming) Johnson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Harold Edward “Jim Bob” Lang in 2004, one daughter – Zera McMillion, one son-in-law – Chuck Jones, one brother – Ivan Johnson and two sisters – Wilma Pitzer and Mary Sturm.

Mrs. Lang is survived by three children – Pamela Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio, Freida Carnes of Hamersville, Ohio and Raymond Lang of Lynchburg, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers – George Johnson of Peebles, Ohio and Jim Johnson of Texas and one sister – Madeline Boone of Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Feesburg, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com