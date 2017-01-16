Anne L Durbin-Thomas

Anne Lynn Durbin-Thomas, age 53 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a home health care aid. Anne was born June 18, 1963 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Ron and Jane (Louderback) Durbin of Georgetown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her grandparents – Noral and Mary Durbin and Byron and Dorothy Louderback.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Thomas is survived by three sons – Justin Thomas and wife Michelle of Amelia, Ohio, Jonny Thomas and wife Veronica of Brunswick, Ohio and Jacob Thomas and wife Megan of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Tinley, Jaxson, Ellison, Lincoln, Avarey, Adalyn and Eli Thomas; her companion – Derrick Harrison of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one sister – Ronda Wombles and special niece – Veronica Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mowrystown Cemetery in Mowrystown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com