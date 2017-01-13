Marietta Dunn, age 85, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Clermont Nursing Care Center in Milford. She was born November 25, 1931 in Buford, Ohio, daughter of the late Melvin Paul and Mary Frances Smrz Cornetet. Marietta was a member of Sardinia Church of Christ and had owned and operated the Hair Box for many years.

Surviving are son, Joseph Dunn of Cincinnati, six grandchildren, Heather, Ian, Rachel, Kelly, Jacob and Karri, three great-grandchildren, Haden, Kaden, and Larissa and a son-in-law, Dennis Wilson.

In addition to her parents, Marietta was preceded in death by her husband, David Miller Dunn, son, Mike Dunn, and a daughter, Cynthia Wilson.

Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, at 2:00 PM with Pastor Kevin Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, Ohio. Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 4350 Glendale Milford Rd Suite 160B Cincinnati, OH 45242. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.