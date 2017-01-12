Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler
Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Broncos in the recent win over Bethel-Tate was Bailie Darnall with 15 points. Above, Darnall shoots from the foul line during the Lady Broncos’ runner-up finish in the Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament.

By Wade Linville –

Wins haven’t come easy for the Western Brown varsity basketball squad this season, but they continue to show signs of improvement as the season rolls along. On Jan. 9, the Western Brown Lady Broncos, a team with only three seniors, were able to find success while playing host to the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers, claiming a 53-38 victory in a bout that saw them trailing 13-12 after the first quarter of play.
The Lady Broncos were able to outscore the Tigers 18-9 in the second quarter to hold a 30-22 lead at halftime.
The Lady Broncos went on to outscore the Tigers 23-16 in the second half to seal the 15-point victory.
Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Broncos was one of their three seniors, Bailie Darnall.
Darnall buried four shots from inside the arc, drained one three-pointer, and connected on four-of-five attempts from the foul line to finish with 15 points.
Western Brown’s junior guard Cana Kleemeyer also put together a good night on the offensive end to finish with nine points, burying two shots from inside the arc, sinking one three-pointer, and burying two-of-two attempts from the foul line.
Western Brown senior Kaitlyn Huseman finished with eight points, while junior teammate Maddy    Whisman contributed with five points.
Rounding out Western Brown’s scoring in the Jan. 9 win were Tessa Pinkerton, Rylie Young, Taylor Barthel, and Gracie Fischer with four points each.
Leading all scorers in the contest was Bethel’s Haylee Foster with 18 points.
Pleased with his team’s performance in the win over Bethel, Western Brown varsity girls basketball coach Dennis Overstake pointed out that there are still many improvements that need to be made before the start of post-season tourney play.
“They are still trying to find their way,” Overstake said of his Lady Broncos.
The Lady Broncos were back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 11, suffering a 43-24 loss to the Amelia Lady Barons in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division contest.
