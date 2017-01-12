Charles L Latchford

Charles Louis Latchford, age 59 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at his residence. He was a bus driver for the West Clermont Local School District, Madeira City Schools, Thomas A. Wildey School, Brown County MRDD and Clermont Northeastern Schools. Charles was born January 22, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Clifford Latchford and the late Ida Mae (Shupe) Latchford. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Clifford and Matthew “Mark” Latchford.

In addition to his father, Mr. Latchford is survived by his wife – Tina Marie (Myers) Latchford; one daughter – Tiffany Garrison and husband David of Florence, Kentucky; two sons – Charles Latchford, Jr. of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Christopher Latchford of Amelia, Ohio; four sisters – Myrna Eichorn and husband Rick and Lisa Hurst and husband Gary all of Goshen, Ohio, Sherry Jackson of Moscow, Ohio and Kathy White and husband Bob of South Lebanon, Ohio; four brothers – John Latchford and wife Carol of North Carolina, Simon Latchford and Kenny Latchford and wife Elizabeth of Mowrystown, Ohio and Ronnie Latchford; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the

Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, Memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 325 West State Street, Bldg. A, Suite 2, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com