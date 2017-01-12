Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’

WBHS varsity wrestling team tops Glen Este –

By Wade Linville –

It was another excellent showing by the Western Brown Broncos varsity wrestling team on Wednesday night, as they dominated the mat to defeat Glen Este in the annual Battle of 32 by a score of 53-18. The Battle of 32, named so due to each school’s location near state Route 32, began in 2011 and this marks the first year the dual has been won by Western Brown. This year’s Battle for 32 was held at Hamersville School.

“It was nice to finally get a win against them,” Western Brown High School’s head wrestling coach Wendel Donathan said following Wednesday’s win over Glen Este. “Our team goal in every dual is to win every match and we didn’t accomplish that, so we still have work to do. Glen Este has totally dominated us over the last five seasons. We have chipped away year after year and were finally rewarded. Individually, there were a few matches that I was not pleased with because of our efforts. Bronco-style wrestling was not displayed out there in a few matches and we are going to have to address that. Overall, it was a win and we will start looking ahead to the OHSAA State Dual Tournament that begins soon. We will have to compete better if we want to advance.”

The dual started off with the 195-pound weight class with Western Brown junior Aaron Fischer falling to Glen Este sophomore Max Beckman to give Glen Este an early 6-0 advantage.

What followed was the 220-pound match-up that saw Western Brown sophomore Austin Terrell pin Glen Este freshman Jaxson Frysinger late in the first period to even up the team score at 6-6.

It was Bronco junior Seth Jermer coming through with a takedown in overtime to claim a narrow victory over Glen Este sophomore Nicholas Miller in the 285-pound showdown.

After Western Brown’s Jed Marlow won the 106-pound weight class by default, it was Bronco junior Brandon Lucas defeating Glen Este freshman Jake Ransbottom 16-3 in the 113-pound battle to give the Western Brown team a 20-6 lead.

It didn’t take long for Western Brown junior Seth Taylor to claim a first period win by pin over Glen Este sophomore Chase Henderson to expand the Bronco lead to 26-6.

In the 126-pound weight class, it was Western Brown sophomore Tanner Donathan pinning Glen Este senior Orien Reeves in the final minute of the second period.

Western Brown junior Jordan Hamblin was able to pin Glen Este sophomore Javanni Lopez with 1:11 to go in the first period of the 132-pound battle to give the Broncos a 38-6 lead.

Western Brown’s Blake Hurt took the mat to claim a 6-3 win by decision over Glen Este junior Nick Sutter in the 138-pound match-up.

In the 10th varsity battle of the night, it was Glen Este’s Matt Lewis pinning Western Brown’s Chad Robinson for the win in the 145-pound bout.

Wednesday also marked Senior Night for the Western Brown wrestling team, and recognized was the Broncos’ only senior wrestler, Jake “Hondo” Henderson.

When it came time to take the mat, Henderson was all business. It took Henderson less than a minute to pin his opponent for the win in the 152-pound battle, lifting the Bronco team to a 47-12 lead. With Wednesday’s win, Henderson rose to a 23-3 record on the season.

“Jake (Henderson) is having the season he has earned thus far. Glad to see him be a part of winning the Battle for 32,” said Donathan.

Western Brown’s Dylan Mosher was able to defeat Glen Este’s Spencer Gerding in a close 7-6 decision in the 160-pound weight class.

In the 170-pound battle, it was Western Brown junior Eric Altman rallying from behind to claim a 8-5 decision win over Glen Este sophomore Mitch Gibson.

The Broncos remained unbeaten at 9-0 in duals this season with Wednesday’s team victory.

Donathan was also pleased to see some of his junior varsity wrestlers perform well to claim wins in Wednesday’s dual against Glen Este.

“It was good to see our JV kids battle hard and win some matches. Those kids sacrifice as much as the varsity kids do and it was nice to see them get rewarded,” said Donathan.

The Broncos were scheduled to be back in action at Western Brown High School on Jan. 14 as they play host to the Hammer and Anvil Tournament.