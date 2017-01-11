Robert Bechdolt, 92 of Ripley passed away Monday January 9, 2017 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born March 18, 1924 in Wapakenetta, OH the son of the late Robert A. and Gladys (Belcher) Bechdolt. He retired from Sofco Construction Co where he was a crane operator. He was also a US Marine WWII and Korean War veteran and a member of the Marine Corp League.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife Jean Haucke Bechdolt, son; Greg Bechdolt, 1 sister; Betty Cunningham and 1 grandson; Sam Detro.

Robert is survived by his wife Lucy Bechdolt, 1 daughter; Maureen Detro and husband Elwood of Hillsboro, 1 sister; Jean Barnhart of Carlisle, OH, 2 grandchildren, Matthew Bechdolt and Kayly Detro, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Thursday January 12, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Freeland Hollow Baptist Cemetery in Oliver Twp in Adams County with graveside military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121.

