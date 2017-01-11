  • News Democrat
New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co.

By Wayne Gates –

Barb Davis is the new Director of Public Safety in Brown County.  Davis replaced Beth Nevel, who retired on December 31.
Davis is in charge of both the Brown County Communications Center and the Brown County Emergency Management Agency.  She has been a public safety area for a while now.
“I’ve been working in 911 centers since April of 1991.  I started my career in Clermont County and worked my way up to training supervisor there,” Davis said. She was hired in the Brown County Communications Center in May of 2012.
Davis said that she already has some ‘big picture’ plans for 2017.
“On the 911 side of the house, I’m going to be working with our supervisors and our staff to become fully compliant with the new 911 operational rules.  Text to 911 is going to be a big project and radio communications are going to have a lot of my focus,” she said.
“On the emergency management side of the house, we have several grants that fund different opportunities for the county to be able to have a proactive disaster response for our citizens.”
Davis added that part of the mission of the Brown County Emergency Management Agency is to coordinate with other agencies.
“We are going to continue with the plans and training and exercise opportunities.  We are required in our exercise cycle to have a full scale exercise this year, and that is going to be in May.” she said.
We will also work to maintain relationships with public and private partners in case of disaster in order to meet the needs of our citizens.”
Davis said cold weather was one of the biggest concerns right now, and asked that citizens pay close attention to weather warnings and to snow emergency levels.
She added, “Be prepared in your car in this weather.  Make sure you have something that can keep you warm in case of an emergency, and some water in case you need it.”
And while it may not feel like it outside at the moment, warmer weather and the thunderstorms that come with it will be here soon.  Davis said that free severe weather spotter training will be available on Tuesday evening, February 21 at 6:30 at the Mt. Orab campus of Southern State Community College.”
“It’s a good course to be aware of severe weather and how to spot it and they also get to help their community and know when they need to report severe weather,” she said.
Davis also invited the public to stay in touch with her.
“We do have an open door policy here as far as public information is concerned.  If people have questions or concerns, they shouldn’t hesitate to contact us.”
The telephone number to the Brown County Communications Center is (937) 378-4155.

