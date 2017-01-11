Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen
New direction for Brittany Stykes case

By Wayne Gates –

The Brittany Stykes murder case is getting a fresh look and new resources.
The investigation was discussed at a joint press conference on January 10 with Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin, Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis and Special Agent Seth Hagaman of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
“For the last three and a half years, this case has plagued this community and law enforcement within the community, but most of all, it’s plagued Brittany’s family,” said Corbin.
“There is nothing that I would like to see or place a higher priority on than resolving this case for Brittany’s family and for the Brown County community.”
Stykes was shot as she drove north on Highway 68 just south of Georgetown in August of 2013. She and her unborn baby died in the attack.  Her toddler daughter Aubree was also injured by a bullet wound to the head, but has recovered.
Ellis described the changes in the case at the local level.
“The best way to move forward is to assign the case to John Burke of the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force.  Commander Burke has a wealth of experience in homicide investigations.  The other thing that we have done at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is to apply whatever resources are necessary to move this case to a successful conclusion,” Ellis said.
“The bottom line is we understand that we have a grieving family here that has lost a loved one.  We are going to do our absolute best to ensure that we give them closure in this case.”
Hagaman said that his agency was ready to help in any way it can.
“We are here to partner with the prosecutor and the sheriff’s office to ensure that all leads are followed and that this is a thorough and complete investigation.”
Corbin said that all concerned share the same determination to solve the case.
“We are not going to let a lack of resources be an impediment to bringing justice in this case.  BCI, The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office are going to work together and put forth all the manpower and resources that we possibly can to get this case solved.”
Commander John Burke of Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, will lead the investigation on the local level.
Burke has nearly 40 years of law enforcement experience, including homicide investigations.  Ellis has given him access to the investigative unit of the sheriff’s office as the case moves forward.
Mary and David Dodson, Brittany’s parents, also addressed the media.
Mary Dodson said that the renewed attention to the case is helpful to her and her family.
“It gave me some hope.  With everyone here and with everyone talking about Brittany and her baby and showing that they care,” Dodson said.
“The community has supported us through all of this, by stopping by, seeing her picture on the front of the house, sending cards and everything.  So it’s not just our family.  The community needs this.  We all need this.  My daughter needs not to have died in vain.”
She also said that her family was encouraged by the experience and commitment of Burke, Corbin and Ellis and were anxious for all of them to take office.
“We couldn’t wait for the new year.  Hopefully we’ll get our justice, Brittany and the baby will get their justice and the community will get a better future,” Mary Dodson said.
“Whoever did this took something that was not their’s to take.  They need to step forward and they need to pay for what they’ve done…We are never going to have closure.  Brittany is never coming back.  But we need some kind of peace.  Our family is not at peace.  We have faith in the Lord.  The Lord moves mountains.”
David Dodson is also hopeful.
“I’ve sat down with the new sheriff and we’ve had discussions.  This is a new start in this case.  It’s been very hard on us, but on a positive note, I feel that they are working a little more together.  There is a chance of this being solved,” he said.
An appeal to the public for information in the case was also made by the investigators.
“This is a case that cries out for justice.  So if you know something, please contact us.  We want to bring closure to this family,” Ellis said.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-352-3040 or text “CINTIP” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers online at http://crime-stoppers.us/submit-a-tip/.

