  • News Democrat
  • Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village
Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen
News

Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Fayetteville Police Department purchased a new cruiser  in July of last year, thanks to funds received from the Fayetteville Water Company, according to Fayetteville Mayor Randy Carson.
Carson was elected mayor in November and has diligently been reviewing and studying all the resolutions and ordinances passed by council in the last several years.
“A couple years ago,” Mayor Carson said. “Our little village was struggling to stay in the black.
We don’t have a lot of industry here in our village and our council was always looking for ways to generate revenue or cut back as hard as it could.
“At one point a couple years ago, in an effort to pay our expenses, council temporarily charged the Fayetteville Water Department $1,000 a month rent for use of our council and police department building. The money really helped us out of a tight position. Plans were put in place to eventually pay the water department back.”
Mayor Carson explained that in his review of the village ordinances, he discovered that an ordinance had been signed by council nearly 11 years ago, that stated the water department was, in fact, to be charged $1,000 rent for use of the facility, but the ordinance had never been enforced.
“We went back those 11 years and recouped the funds the village was supposed to be receiving all along,” Mayor Carson said. “We discussed it with the water department supervisor, Bob Campbell, and everything has now been worked out. Those funds were the reason we were able to buy a desperately needed new cruiser.
“Our police department operates on a budget of about $23,000 which isn’t much. But Chief Ed Schmid hopes to purchase new bullet-proof vests, tazers, uniforms and radios for his department. We are also looking  to apply for at least two grants for our police department which we should qualify for.”
During a recent Village Council meeting council also implemented a 3% water rate increase for this year which was agreed to more than three years ago to help pay for the water tower. The average water rate went from $28.62 to $29.48. The tower should be paid off in about three more years.
In other business, council discussed the purchase of special veterans flags to have in the village.
According to Fayetteville Village Clerk Barbara Kiley, similar flags are currently being displayed in the villages of Blanchester and Owensville.
“They are really beautiful flags,” Kiley said. “They have a picture of the veteran on them with their rank in their branch of military service. The families will actually purchase their own flags, but the village will be responsible for displaying and caring for them. Council agreed that this is something they would like to see in Fayetteville.”
Mayor Carson said he looks forward to the coming year which looks good for the village and its residents.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat