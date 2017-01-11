Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Fayetteville Police Department purchased a new cruiser in July of last year, thanks to funds received from the Fayetteville Water Company, according to Fayetteville Mayor Randy Carson.

Carson was elected mayor in November and has diligently been reviewing and studying all the resolutions and ordinances passed by council in the last several years.

“A couple years ago,” Mayor Carson said. “Our little village was struggling to stay in the black.

We don’t have a lot of industry here in our village and our council was always looking for ways to generate revenue or cut back as hard as it could.

“At one point a couple years ago, in an effort to pay our expenses, council temporarily charged the Fayetteville Water Department $1,000 a month rent for use of our council and police department building. The money really helped us out of a tight position. Plans were put in place to eventually pay the water department back.”

Mayor Carson explained that in his review of the village ordinances, he discovered that an ordinance had been signed by council nearly 11 years ago, that stated the water department was, in fact, to be charged $1,000 rent for use of the facility, but the ordinance had never been enforced.

“We went back those 11 years and recouped the funds the village was supposed to be receiving all along,” Mayor Carson said. “We discussed it with the water department supervisor, Bob Campbell, and everything has now been worked out. Those funds were the reason we were able to buy a desperately needed new cruiser.

“Our police department operates on a budget of about $23,000 which isn’t much. But Chief Ed Schmid hopes to purchase new bullet-proof vests, tazers, uniforms and radios for his department. We are also looking to apply for at least two grants for our police department which we should qualify for.”

During a recent Village Council meeting council also implemented a 3% water rate increase for this year which was agreed to more than three years ago to help pay for the water tower. The average water rate went from $28.62 to $29.48. The tower should be paid off in about three more years.

In other business, council discussed the purchase of special veterans flags to have in the village.

According to Fayetteville Village Clerk Barbara Kiley, similar flags are currently being displayed in the villages of Blanchester and Owensville.

“They are really beautiful flags,” Kiley said. “They have a picture of the veteran on them with their rank in their branch of military service. The families will actually purchase their own flags, but the village will be responsible for displaying and caring for them. Council agreed that this is something they would like to see in Fayetteville.”

Mayor Carson said he looks forward to the coming year which looks good for the village and its residents.