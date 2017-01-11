Chamber of Commerce announces awardees

Every year the Brown County Chamber of Commerce holds a special Business Breakfast where it awards the Drucker Award and the Lifetime Achievement to worthy recipients.

This year’s Business Breakfast will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 beginning at 7 a.m. at the Georgetown Church of Christ Fellowship Hall.

Recipient of the Drucker Award will be presented to HealthSource of Ohio and the Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Posthumously Rumpke Regional Vice President Todd Rumpke.

Tickets for the upcoming event will be available for $17 for members and $30 for non-members. For more information please call the chamber office at (937) 378-4784 or email brchcom@gmail.com.