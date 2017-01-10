Carl E Lindsey

Carl Eldin Lindsey, age 95 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Eastgate Springs Nursing Home in Cincinnati, Ohio. Carl was a cherished husband and a loving father. He was a longtime member of the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church. Carl was also a retired factory worker/electrician from General Motors Fairfield and a member of the UAW Retired Chapter #233 in Fairfield, Ohio.

Carl was born March 6, 1921 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Alfred and Lennie Lear (McKenzie) Lindsey. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years – Edith Lindsey in 2016; one infant son; three brothers – Roy M. Lindsey, Audrey V. Lindsey and Herman A. Lindsey and one sister – Elsie B. Colwell.

Mr. Lindsey is survived by one daughter – Sherry Lindsey of Cincinnati, Ohio; three sons – Ronald Lindsey and wife Sharon of Bethel, Ohio, Randy Lindsey of Batavia, Ohio and Rick Lindsey of Hamersville, Ohio; three grandchildren – Hannah Lindsey of Cincinnati, Ohio, Krista Lindsey of Australia and Jeffery Lindsey of Georgetown, Ohio; five great grandchildren – Ivy and Avriel Warman both of Australia and Alexis, Anna and Autumn Lindsey all of Batavia, Ohio and one brother – Jesse Lester Lindsey of Hillsboro, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Bruce Dickerson will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, 212 Church Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

