Audrey F Maher

Audrey Fern Maher (Pursley), age 83 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at her residence. She was a press operator for Aratex. Audrey was born December 21, 1930 in Clermont County, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy and Carrie (Snider) Pursley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister – Frieda Wright.

Mrs. Maher is survived by three sisters – Joan Naylor and Janice Smith both of Sardinia, Ohio and Margene Waits of Buford, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 16, 2016 at the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.