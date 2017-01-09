Wanda J Howard

Mock crash staged at Georgetown High School Georgetown to hire eighth full time police officer Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 PRC to host annual community supper Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Stranded students rescued by Brown County cooperation 4-H Teen Ambassador Dunning attends SHOT Show Veterans Service Commission invites veterans to seek help with benefits Unemployment rate rises in Brown County Pick a Lollipop, help a dog A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels Fayetteville man is charged with child porn April 1st Grand Opening for Jacob’s Ladder Resale Boutique in Georgetown Talent Show auditions at Gaslight Theatre Nine indicted by county grand jury Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall visit coming next May to BC Fairgrounds In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Varnau’s face second defamation suit Attorney General to visit Georgetown schools Clermont County GOP hosts Wenstrup, DeWine at dinner Fatal car crash in Adams County BC Chamber welcomes new Cricket Wireless store to Mt. Orab Aberdeen Council approves 2017 budget Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title Sirkka L Buller Arthur C Schneider Lowell G Neal Virginia M Schirmer Connie S Darling Harold L Purdin Terry E Frye Lucille Schumacher Lady Warriors roll to district finals Broncos take care of business to claim sectional crown G-Men upset MVCA to earn berth sectional finals WBHS JROTC Rifle Team competes at Camp Perry Lady Rockets finish 12-12 Season reaches end for Rockets Eugene D Ring Two indicted on major drug charges Two charged with home invasion Cincinnati airport expanding services, lowering prices in effort to compete Two sentenced in common pleas court Georgetown man hurt in car crash Robert G Miller Linda M Howland Robert E McKinney Mildred J Hodges Farrel L Amiott Patricia Brown Rick L Dye Mary E Nagel Betty Ratliff Broncos claim SBAAC wrestling title Broncos pull ahead for win over G-Men in SBAAC Tourney Ripley boys wrap up regular season with win at Lynchburg Eastern girls are sectional champs Anderson pleads not guilty to battery charge Some county offices to change locations Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall HealthSource hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Five sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court June Howser Marguerite A Fender Timothy D Harris Jay R Purdy Robin S Godwin Marc A Wachter Chester W Eyre
Obituaries

Wanda J Howard

About

Written by News Democrat 2 Comments

Wanda Jean Howard (Newberry) age 81 of Ripley, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 6th, 2017. Wanda was born January 14th, 1935 to George Oscar and Anna Mae Newberry (Carr).
Wanda’s mom Anna Mae passed away when Wanda was one month old and she was raised by her grandparents Ed and Emma Newberry whom she considered her mom and dad. She was raised on a farm that her grandparents rented from two sisters, Miss Iona and Miss Leona. She lovingly recalls helping with farm chores and sitting in the countryside making flower crowns from violets, stealing sauerkraut from the neighbors’ sauerkraut bin.
Wanda’s grandparents later moved to Georgetown, Ohio during her teenage years. She recalled starting to work at Bud Hecks restaurant in Ripley, Ohio where she met the love of her life, Gene Howard and she said ‘the rest is history.”
Wanda and Gene (Virgil Eugene Howard) were married on March 19th, 1952. Together they had seven children. Wanda was a loving and caring mother who always put her family first and was loved by everyone who knew her. She became a Christian and was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ and later the Resonance Church of Mt Orab.
Wanda was a devoted mother, homemaker, and in later years worked and retired from the Ripley Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband – Virgil Eugene Howard; one daughter Melissa Candice Howard; her parents – George and Anna Mae (Carr) Newberry; stepmother – Alma Newberry; grandparents –  Albert Edward and Emma Cox Newberry; grandmother – Anna Elizabeth Carr; great grandparents – Warren and Louella Carr; one brother – Don Newberry; one sister – Delores Newberry; one half-brother – Wayne Newberry and one half-sister – Ruth Newberry.
Wanda is survived by her children – Pamela Sue Doney Volkman (Al), Michael Eugene Howard (Debra), Jacqueline Kay Kirk (Donald), Stephanie Marie Frebis (Charlie Buckner), Patsy Ann Spiller (Bobby Stroop), Nicole Jean Spiller (Chris); nineteen grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; three brothers – Robert Newberry, Kenneth Newberry and Rick Newberry; many nieces, nephews, cousins, all who loved her like their own.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.  Aron Kirk will officiate.  Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 11, at the funeral home.  Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Resonance Church 453 W. Main Street Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or to the Ripley Church of Christ 105 N. 3rd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.
Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

2 comments:

  2. Hazel Warner(my Grandmother worked there many years)was an employee.After it burned she went to work for the school system in the cafeteria for many years after that.

