Wanda J Howard

Wanda Jean Howard (Newberry) age 81 of Ripley, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 6th, 2017. Wanda was born January 14th, 1935 to George Oscar and Anna Mae Newberry (Carr).

Wanda’s mom Anna Mae passed away when Wanda was one month old and she was raised by her grandparents Ed and Emma Newberry whom she considered her mom and dad. She was raised on a farm that her grandparents rented from two sisters, Miss Iona and Miss Leona. She lovingly recalls helping with farm chores and sitting in the countryside making flower crowns from violets, stealing sauerkraut from the neighbors’ sauerkraut bin.

Wanda’s grandparents later moved to Georgetown, Ohio during her teenage years. She recalled starting to work at Bud Hecks restaurant in Ripley, Ohio where she met the love of her life, Gene Howard and she said ‘the rest is history.”

Wanda and Gene (Virgil Eugene Howard) were married on March 19th, 1952. Together they had seven children. Wanda was a loving and caring mother who always put her family first and was loved by everyone who knew her. She became a Christian and was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ and later the Resonance Church of Mt Orab.

Wanda was a devoted mother, homemaker, and in later years worked and retired from the Ripley Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband – Virgil Eugene Howard; one daughter Melissa Candice Howard; her parents – George and Anna Mae (Carr) Newberry; stepmother – Alma Newberry; grandparents – Albert Edward and Emma Cox Newberry; grandmother – Anna Elizabeth Carr; great grandparents – Warren and Louella Carr; one brother – Don Newberry; one sister – Delores Newberry; one half-brother – Wayne Newberry and one half-sister – Ruth Newberry.

Wanda is survived by her children – Pamela Sue Doney Volkman (Al), Michael Eugene Howard (Debra), Jacqueline Kay Kirk (Donald), Stephanie Marie Frebis (Charlie Buckner), Patsy Ann Spiller (Bobby Stroop), Nicole Jean Spiller (Chris); nineteen grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; three brothers – Robert Newberry, Kenneth Newberry and Rick Newberry; many nieces, nephews, cousins, all who loved her like their own.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Aron Kirk will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 11, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Resonance Church 453 W. Main Street Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or to the Ripley Church of Christ 105 N. 3rd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

