Obituaries

Tammy L Connor

About

Tammy Lou Connor, age 55 of Sardinia, Ohio died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Tammy was born February 10, 1961 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Russell L. and Marie E. (Burnett) Connor. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – John H. Connor and one sister – Linda Smith.

Ms. Connor is survived by her sister – Judy Bolender of Mt. Orab; several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Bloomrose Cemetery near Williamsburg, Ohio.  Tom Gaskins will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Thursday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, Memorial contributions may be made to the Downs Syndrome Foundation, 17186 Daniel Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55346.
