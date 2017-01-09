LeJeune Howser, age 93 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Eastgatespring of Cincinnati. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Howser was born March 22, 1923 in Higginsport, Ohio the daughter of the late Clyde and Marjorie (Henize) Bolender. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Roy L. Howser in 2001; one sister – Helen Ray Mills; one brother – Alfred Bolender and one son-in-law – Robert Hansbauer.

LeJeune is survived by two sons – Ken Stiers and wife Cynthia of Mt. Orab, Ohio and John Stiers and wife Janice of Peachtree City, Georgia; one daughter – Mary Helen Hansbauer of Mason, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Chris Stiers and wife Tonya, Kelly Warren and husband Dave, Angela Cox, Lesley Estes, Melissa Kreteschmar, John, Bob and Michael Hansbauer and Luke, Lauren and Nathan Taggert; nineteen great grandchildren – Zachary and Grace Stiers, Allyssa and Kyle Cox, Senna Jenkins, Aube Kreteschmar, Zachary and Noah Estes, Leksi, Nathan, Emily and Natalie Hansbauer, Jack and Ella Schloemer, Ben Shelton, Hallie Crutcher and Clay, Josie and Lydia Woodruff; one sister – Suzanne Glassco and husband Marvin of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Elizabeth Bolender of Kettering, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday. There will be a private interment in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243.

