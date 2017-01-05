Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Georgetown, Eastern MS honored by state Woodruff updates Chamber of Commerce Operation Christmas Child reaching out overseas G’town Christmas Parade Dec. 3 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Foreclosure filed on former Meadowwood Care Facility Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury
Shooters compete during Western Brown High School’s JROTC rifle competition held Dec. 17

Leimberger wins individual overall –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown High School Army JROTC shooting team played host to a rifle shooting competition on Dec. 17 in the high school’s auxiliary gymnasium, and it was Western Brown’s No. 1 team coming out on top in the competition that saw 10 teams come out to compete.
Western Brown’s No. 2 JROTC shooting team also performed well, placing fourth of 10 teams.
In individual overall results, it was Western Brown’s Andrew Leimberger shooting his way to a first place finish with 254 points, while Western Brown’s Bethany Moler fired for a runner-up finish with a score of 246.
Western Brown’s Anthony Herrle placed first among first-year shooters with an individual score of 219.
This marks the fourth year that the Western Brown High School Army JROTC Program has had a rifle team.  Air rifles are used during competition.
Recently, the Western Brown High School rifle team qualified for the Army JROTC Service Championship (Nationals) being held at Camp Perry in Ohio. There are three regions across the county, and the Western Brown rifle team placed 11th out of 58 teams from the northeast region (Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, east to Maine, as well as states north of Tennessee and North Carolina) during the national JROTC national postal match. The top 18 teams from Western Brown’s region qualified for nationals, 24 teams qualified from the southeast region and 12 from the west region. Almost 200 teams from across the county competed in the national postal match.
“We will be one of 54 teams to compete in this three-day championship Feb. 16-18. This is our first year to qualify and we are very excited to travel to the national Army JROTC Championship,” said Western Brown High School’s Army JROTC Senior Instructor LTC Timothy Gobin. “I will be taking four shooters and one alternate to this championship.”
The Western Brown Army JROTC rifle team’s next home competition is Jan. 28.

Dec. 17 Rifle             Competition Results
Team scores:
1.  Western Brown No. 1:     939 Points
2.  Lewis County High School No. 1:  914 Points
3.  Lewis County High School No. 2:  852 Points
4. Western Brown No. 2:    850 Points
5.  Butler Tradational HS No. 1:   846 Points
6.  Live Oaks CTC No. 1:    829 Points
7.  Holmes HS:    756 Points
8.  Butler Traditional HS No. 2:    720 Points
9.  Ponitz HS:      668 Points
10.  Live Oaks No. 2:     535 Points

Individual Overall      Results:
1. Andrew Leimberger (Western Brown HS Army JROTC):    254 Points
2.  Bethany Moler (Western Brown HS Army JROTC):     246 Points
3.  Ryan Swinger (Lewis County HS Army JROTC):    244 Points
4.  Cameron Maddox (Butler Traditional HS Army JROTC):    244 Points
5.  Abagail Darlington (Lewis County HS Army JROTC):     239 Points

