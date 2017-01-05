WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition

Leimberger wins individual overall –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown High School Army JROTC shooting team played host to a rifle shooting competition on Dec. 17 in the high school’s auxiliary gymnasium, and it was Western Brown’s No. 1 team coming out on top in the competition that saw 10 teams come out to compete.

Western Brown’s No. 2 JROTC shooting team also performed well, placing fourth of 10 teams.

In individual overall results, it was Western Brown’s Andrew Leimberger shooting his way to a first place finish with 254 points, while Western Brown’s Bethany Moler fired for a runner-up finish with a score of 246.

Western Brown’s Anthony Herrle placed first among first-year shooters with an individual score of 219.

This marks the fourth year that the Western Brown High School Army JROTC Program has had a rifle team. Air rifles are used during competition.

Recently, the Western Brown High School rifle team qualified for the Army JROTC Service Championship (Nationals) being held at Camp Perry in Ohio. There are three regions across the county, and the Western Brown rifle team placed 11th out of 58 teams from the northeast region (Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, east to Maine, as well as states north of Tennessee and North Carolina) during the national JROTC national postal match. The top 18 teams from Western Brown’s region qualified for nationals, 24 teams qualified from the southeast region and 12 from the west region. Almost 200 teams from across the county competed in the national postal match.

“We will be one of 54 teams to compete in this three-day championship Feb. 16-18. This is our first year to qualify and we are very excited to travel to the national Army JROTC Championship,” said Western Brown High School’s Army JROTC Senior Instructor LTC Timothy Gobin. “I will be taking four shooters and one alternate to this championship.”

The Western Brown Army JROTC rifle team’s next home competition is Jan. 28.

Dec. 17 Rifle Competition Results

Team scores:

1. Western Brown No. 1: 939 Points

2. Lewis County High School No. 1: 914 Points

3. Lewis County High School No. 2: 852 Points

4. Western Brown No. 2: 850 Points

5. Butler Tradational HS No. 1: 846 Points

6. Live Oaks CTC No. 1: 829 Points

7. Holmes HS: 756 Points

8. Butler Traditional HS No. 2: 720 Points

9. Ponitz HS: 668 Points

10. Live Oaks No. 2: 535 Points

Individual Overall Results:

1. Andrew Leimberger (Western Brown HS Army JROTC): 254 Points

2. Bethany Moler (Western Brown HS Army JROTC): 246 Points

3. Ryan Swinger (Lewis County HS Army JROTC): 244 Points

4. Cameron Maddox (Butler Traditional HS Army JROTC): 244 Points

5. Abagail Darlington (Lewis County HS Army JROTC): 239 Points