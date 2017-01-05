Mona G Van Vooren

Mona Gayla Van Vooren, 63 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Clermont Mercy Hospital, in Batavia. Mona was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on October 26, 1953, the daughter of the late Almond Gregory and Alice Topp. She worked as a sales clerk for Sally’s Beauty Company.

Mona is survived by two sons, Steve Koontz and Michael (Jamie) Koontz, both of Winchester; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service for family and friends is being planned for a later date. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com