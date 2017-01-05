Hiram Beardsworth

BEARDSWORTH, Hiram “Burt” of Mt. Orab, OH. Beloved father of Hugh Charles (Tammy) Beardsworth and Deborah (Robert) Bader of Finneytown, OH and Allison (Rich Bruegging) Beardsworth of Symmes Township, OH; caring uncle of Sharon Ogborn of Brooksville, FL; and dear friend and companion of Lois Mitchell of Mt. Orab, OH; also survived by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Beardsworth passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Walter and Margaret Beardsworth and his sister, Charlotte.

Mr. Beardworth was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Mt. Orab Lions and F&AM New Harmony 435. He served in the US Army during WWII. He worked on the construction of Meldahl Dam and Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant along with many other various projects. Mr. Beardsworth’s final career was working at Home Depot in Beechmont, OH.

Services were held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154, where friends were received. Burial Arnheim Cemetery, Arnheim, OH.