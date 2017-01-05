Dorothy Huff age 94 years of Decatur, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Huff was born on June 9, 1922 the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth (Burbage) Bissinger in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Huff, one son Charles Franklin Huff, and sister Mary Hannah.

Survivors include one daughter Doris Wills and Glenn Spires of Decatur, Ohio; daughter in law Jean Huff of Decatur, Ohio; four grandchildren Greg Huff and wife Rhoda, Denise Simpson and husband Jimmy, Kimberley Blake and Bob Freeland, and Jay Wills and Jennifer Puckett; seven great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope or the Adams-Brown Counties Meals on Wheels.

