Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0

By Wade Linville –

Success on the mats continued for the Western Brown High School varsity wrestling team as they headed toward the Holiday Season, remaining unbeaten at 8-0 with dual victories over Sycamore (51-28) and Milford (64-16).

The Broncos’ varsity wrestling team has also claimed victories this season in duals against Wilmington (62-18), Hilliard Davidson (46-19), Kettering Fairmont (50-18), St. Xavier (54-24), Simon Kenton, KY (55-21) and Lakota East (51-21).

In tournament action this season, the Broncos placed second of 12 teams while competing at Franklin.