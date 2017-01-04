Three sentenced in common pleas

Three people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

John Falgner, II

On July 14, 2016, a 2 Count indictment was filed against John Falgner, II, in Case No. 2016-2154.

The indictment charged Count 1, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00 and Count 2, Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, w/specification, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison, a $10,000.00 fine and a driver’s license suspension from 6 months to 3 years.

On December 23, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 2 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Falgner, confinement of 36 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court will consider Judicial Release into STAR at the appropriate time. There is a forfeiture of U.S. Currency. Count 1 is dismissed.

Joseph Poole

On November 17, 2016, a 2 Count indictment was filed against Joseph Allen Poole, in Case No. 2016-2239.

The indictment charged Count 1, Harassment With a Bodily Substance, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine, and Count 2, Harassment with a Bodily Substance, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine. On December 22, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Poole, confinement of 12 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. Count 2 is dismissed.

Christopher Staten

On June 30, 2016, a 4 Count indictment was filed against Christopher Staten, Case No. 2016-2144.

The indictment charged Counts 1 & 2, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs w/specification, both felonies of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison, a $5,000.00 fine and a driver’s license suspension from 6 months to 3 years; Count 3, Aggravated

Possession of Drugs w/specification, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine and Count 4, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, M-1.

On December 22, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Staten, a confinement of 9 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections and forfeiture in U.S. Currency. Counts 2, 3 & 4 are dismissed.