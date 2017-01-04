Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Georgetown, Eastern MS honored by state Woodruff updates Chamber of Commerce Operation Christmas Child reaching out overseas G’town Christmas Parade Dec. 3 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Foreclosure filed on former Meadowwood Care Facility Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Nature Works Grant funds for new Senior Playground Shop with a Cop looking for donations and support BC Beekeepers Association busy rescuing honey bees Hilda F Steele Ronald L Palmer Bruce E Phillips Elizabeth J Ellison Daniel L Turner Cook inducted into OIAAA Hall of Fame
Microchips can help locate lost pets

By Martha B. Jacob –

Renee Bates, with the Brown County Humane Society, would like for residents to learn more about the tremendous benefit of having microchips placed in all dogs and cats.
“If a lost pet has a microchip implanted, their chance of being reunited with their owner is increased,” Bates said. “Without a microchip only 2% of cats and 30% of dogs are returned to their owners.”
She continued, “Having a microchip can increase this success rate to over 50% for cats and 70% for dogs. This makes it very worthwhile to have your pets’ microchipped.”
According to Bates, every lost animal entering a shelter, vets office or rescue should be checked for a microchip.
“The process of placing a microchip in a pet takes less than 30 seconds,” she said.  “A scanner can be held just above the pets body and moved across the entire body. If a chip is found, it can be looked up in the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) Universal Pet Look-up Tool and the owners can be immediately notified.
“Anyone who finds a dog or cat should take it to their local animal shelter or vets office and have it scanned for a chip,” Bates said.  “More and more pets are chipped nowadays. There is a good chance you will find the owners and reunite them with their pet.”
Bates said that she is  truly amazed that such a tiny and easy to use piece of technology can have such a huge impact. “It’s really rewarding to call an owner and let them know we found their beloved pet,” she said. “We have found dogs that were hundreds of miles from home.
“Implanting a microchip does not require anesthesia. The Brown County Animal Shelter in Georgetown, can microchip a pet for the low cost of $25. We personally register each dog, and if the owner cannot be reached, we are the owners back up.”
Bates  said that microchip service is at a great price. It’s a lifetime subscription with no renewal fees. “It’s just a great deal!”  she said, “So please don’t put it off. Call the shelter and set up a microchip appointment. Our helpful staff will make themselves available to chip your pet. Call 937-378-3457.”

