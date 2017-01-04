Microchips can help locate lost pets

By Martha B. Jacob –

Renee Bates, with the Brown County Humane Society, would like for residents to learn more about the tremendous benefit of having microchips placed in all dogs and cats.

“If a lost pet has a microchip implanted, their chance of being reunited with their owner is increased,” Bates said. “Without a microchip only 2% of cats and 30% of dogs are returned to their owners.”

She continued, “Having a microchip can increase this success rate to over 50% for cats and 70% for dogs. This makes it very worthwhile to have your pets’ microchipped.”

According to Bates, every lost animal entering a shelter, vets office or rescue should be checked for a microchip.

“The process of placing a microchip in a pet takes less than 30 seconds,” she said. “A scanner can be held just above the pets body and moved across the entire body. If a chip is found, it can be looked up in the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) Universal Pet Look-up Tool and the owners can be immediately notified.

“Anyone who finds a dog or cat should take it to their local animal shelter or vets office and have it scanned for a chip,” Bates said. “More and more pets are chipped nowadays. There is a good chance you will find the owners and reunite them with their pet.”

Bates said that she is truly amazed that such a tiny and easy to use piece of technology can have such a huge impact. “It’s really rewarding to call an owner and let them know we found their beloved pet,” she said. “We have found dogs that were hundreds of miles from home.

“Implanting a microchip does not require anesthesia. The Brown County Animal Shelter in Georgetown, can microchip a pet for the low cost of $25. We personally register each dog, and if the owner cannot be reached, we are the owners back up.”

Bates said that microchip service is at a great price. It’s a lifetime subscription with no renewal fees. “It’s just a great deal!” she said, “So please don’t put it off. Call the shelter and set up a microchip appointment. Our helpful staff will make themselves available to chip your pet. Call 937-378-3457.”