Local GOP plans trip to Washington

By Wayne Gates –

The Brown and Adams county Republican parties are hitting the road to Washington, D.C. to attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

“We’ve gone together and rented a bus through Croswell and we’ll be leaving the morning of the 19th and returning on the evening of the 21st,” said Brown County Republican Party Chair Mariah Votel.

“They will be able to attend the inauguration on the Capitol lawn and we will be visiting the Library of Congress and do some other sightseeing on the 20th,” Votel said.

She added that other additions to the itinerary were still being planned.

Votel said that there are about 25 seats left on the bus, and invited anyone interested to attend.

The cost is $150 for transportation and $149 each night for two nights lodging, plus any other expenses incurred on the trip.

Votel said that she was not going to be able to attend, but said “My three children are going and I’m excited for them to get to see this historical event.”

Votel added that she appreciated the support of everyone in Brown County that voted for the Republican ticket and that the party was looking forward to serving every county citizen in 2017.