Ethel E Long

Ethel Evelyn Long, age 92 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Long was born November 7, 1924 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Samuel and Freida (Allman) Pels. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Charles William Long, Sr., three sisters and two brothers.

Mrs. Long is survived by four children – Carolyn Long of Sarasota, Florida, Joan E. Stevens of Georgetown, Ohio, Charles W. Long, Jr. and wife Pam of Bells, Tennessee and Jacqueline Fetters and husband Richard of Sardinia, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Christopher Villeto, James, Jeff, Jay and Jolynn Stevens, Charles Edward Long and wife Ruby, Crystal Long and Hannah Marie and Erin P. Fetters; one step grandchild – Zachary W. Fetters and wife Amanda; twelve great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Gary Brose will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Ohio.

