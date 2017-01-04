Estel Earhart

Estel “Junior” Earhart, 79, earned his wings on Monday, January 2 peacefully at his home. He spent 59 blessed years with the love of his life, Charlotte Faye Earhart (nee Gilbert). Loving father of Angela (late Dickey) Brown, Michael (Anita) Earhart, Lisa (Tim) Singler, and his canine buddy, Gibby. Adored grandfather of Natasha Rose, Kasie (Matt) Rector, Zachary Singler, Aubrey (Adam) Bolender, Giles (Lindsey) Earhart, and Amber (Brandon) Noel. Proud great grandfather of Shelby, Carter, Griffin, Macy, Adelyn, Emery, Kate, and Ellisyn. He is also survived by his sister Helen Daniel (nee Earhart), sister-in-law Betty Garrett (nee Gilbert), brother-in-law Vernon Gilbert, several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Junior was born on February 28, 1937 in Bethel, Ohio the son of the late Estel and Beulah (nee Shively) Earhart. Over the years he was a bank teller, auto body painter, farmer, employee at Eqifax for 20 plus years and retired this fall after 14 years at Smyths Automotive in Bethel. However, he was the happiest when gardening with his wife and spending time with his family. Junior was a lifelong member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church. He left an impression on everyone he met and never knew a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents and great granddaughter Emma Grace Bolender.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12 from 10-1 with memorial service to follow at 1 o’clock at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church in Bethel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati at Mercy Health Plaza, 7691 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230.