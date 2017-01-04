Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Georgetown, Eastern MS honored by state Woodruff updates Chamber of Commerce Operation Christmas Child reaching out overseas G’town Christmas Parade Dec. 3 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Foreclosure filed on former Meadowwood Care Facility Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Nature Works Grant funds for new Senior Playground Shop with a Cop looking for donations and support BC Beekeepers Association busy rescuing honey bees Hilda F Steele Ronald L Palmer Bruce E Phillips Elizabeth J Ellison Daniel L Turner Cook inducted into OIAAA Hall of Fame
Written by Wayne Gates –


By Wayne Gates –

Georgetown Elementary students received an age-appropriate safety lesson last month, disguised as entertainment.
Tom Rozoff with Creative Safety Products introduced himself as “Magic Tom” to a group of kids between five and eight years old, and began talking to them about respect, bullying and stranger awareness.
The program began with Rozoff holding an empty “bucket of respect” that began to fill with foam stars as the children suggested ways to be respectful.
Rozoff then used red, yellow and green balls to discuss bullying, both in person and online.
He encouraged the kids to be aware of what behavior could be considered bullying and used the yellow and red balls as “caution” and “stop” cues, while using magic tricks to make the balls seem to change color.
The final lesson was about stranger awareness, with Rozoff using a “magic drawing board” to draw a stranger for the children to describe to Georgetown Police Chief Robert Freeland, who attended the assembly.
Once the “stranger” was fully drawn, he used the board to make the eyes and mouth move, to the delight of the children.
Rozoff used specific details in the drawing to teach the children what to look for when describing someone to a police officer.
Following the program, Freeland said he was impressed with the message and the execution of program.
“It gets the kids interested and interactive with something fun and it teaches a good lesson in the process.  Hopefully, it’s something that will stick with them throughout the year,” he said.
Freeland also talked about the experience of visiting young children at school.
“Nothing can recharge a police officer like walking through an elementary school and seeing how all the kids want to high five and hug and say hi.  It brightens your day,” he said.
“Any interaction we can have with the kids and let them know we are here to protect them and that we love them and want them to be safe is valuable.”
Rozoff said he has been performing as “Magic Tom for 21 years.
He said that while performing is fun, the message is serious.
“Mostly what you see at schools are smiling faces, but if you go to officerphil.com, you’ll see testimonials about how kids were saved from a dangerous situation because of what we taught them,” he said.
“We’ve had cases of a child not going with a stranger because of what we’re doing here today.   How can it be any more rewarding than that?”
Rozoff said part of the program is getting kids to recognize police officers as people that kids can approach and ask for help.
“One of the other things we do is present the police department in a positive light.  The chief is here, which is great.  He’s showing support for the students and reaching them at a young age where they know he’s a friend rather than the guy who may have arrested a family member,” Rozoff said.
He added that he feels like he’s got one of the best jobs in the world.
“To do this job, you have to love children.  It’s just such a pleasure to see them happy.  Getting them to laugh is nice, but to know you’ve helped them is an even greater satisfaction.”

