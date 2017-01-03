Roy Stewart, age 84 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mr. Stewart was a retired press brake operator for The Diebolt Company in Hamilton, Ohio and a longtime member of the Hamilton Highway of Holiness Church. He was born June 14, 1932 in Clay County, Kentucky the son of the late John and Myrtle (Webb) Stewart. He was also preceded in death by three children – Cathie Michelle Stewart, Charles Wesley Stewart and Roy Lewis Stewart; and siblings – Beulah, John C., James B., Jarmon and Bessie. Roy Stewart, age 84 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mr. Stewart was a retired press brake operator for The Diebolt Company in Hamilton, Ohio and a longtime member of the Hamilton Highway of Holiness Church. He was born June 14, 1932 in Clay County, Kentucky the son of the late John and Myrtle (Webb) Stewart. He was also preceded in death by three children – Cathie Michelle Stewart, Charles Wesley Stewart and Roy Lewis Stewart; and siblings – Beulah, John C., James B., Jarmon and Bessie.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years – Princess (Smith) Stewart whom he married July 17, 1957; three daughters – Connie Wauthier and husband Stanley of Strongsville, Ohio, Edie Carkeek and husband Bill of Amelia, Ohio and Sandie Beulach and husband Paul of Ross, Ohio; one son – Roy J. Stewart of Metamora, Indiana; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one sister – Stella Hyde and husband Hunter of Fairfield, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.