Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments

Written by News Democrat

Press Release –

The on-sale dates and other ticketing details have been finalized for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournaments in basketball and individual wrestling held at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in March.
All-session ticket books for all three state tournaments go on sale to the public Friday, February 10.
On the announced dates described below, tickets will be available for the public to purchase online at www.Ticketmaster.com (search OHSAA) or from the Schottenstein Center box office or by calling 1-800-GO-BUCKS.

2017 Individual Wrestling (March 9-11)
• All-session ticket books go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Ticket books are $75 each for the Entry and Club Levels and $55 each for the Terrace Level.
• Individual session tickets go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 each.

2017 Girls Basketball (March 16-18)
• All-session ticket books and individual session tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.
• Ticket books are $64 each and all tickets are in the Entry and Club Levels of the Schottenstein Center. Single-session tickets are $10 each.

2017 Boys Basketball (March 23-25)
• All-session ticket books go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Ticket books in the Entry and Club Level are $144 each. Ticket books in the Terrace Level are $120 each.
• Individual session tickets go on sale March 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $15 per game for the Entry and Club Levels and $12 for the Terrace Level.

Boys Basketball Center Court Club Tickets
During the boys basketball state tournament, tickets are available in the Center Court Club, which is located very close to the court and gives fans the opportunity to remain in the arena between games in a special hospitality area. Center Court Club tickets cost $45 per game, or $498 for an all-session ticket book.

Boys Basketball “Four Pack” Offer
Two special “Four Pack” ticket offers will be available for the boys basketball state tournament. The first special is for “Championship Saturday” that includes a ticket to each of the four championship games in the Terrace Level for $36. The second special includes four tickets together in the Terrace Level for any of the 12 games for $36 (a savings of $3 per ticket).

Girls Basketball “Championship Saturday” Group Value Packs
Basketball teams and other groups are invited to attend “Championship Saturday” of the girls basketball state tournament. This special Group Value Pack is good for groups of 10 or more and includes a ticket for all four state championship games on Saturday, March 18, a t-shirt and popcorn for $24 per person. Parking is free. Each group will be recognized on the arena’s new 360-degree videoboard.
Order form: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Basketball-Girls/2017/2017GBSKValuePacks.pdf

Schottenstein Center Suites and RV Parking Available
Fans interested in watching the state tournaments from a suite inside the Schottenstein Center can contact Justin Doyle at doyle.106@osu.edu for pricing and availability. Overnight RV parking will be available for $25 per day in the Buckeye Lots north of the Schottenstein Center.

