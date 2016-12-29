Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors

By Wade Linville –

After aiding the Fayetteville-Perry High School varsity football team to its second Ohio Valley Athletic League title in as many years, there were two senior Rockets who earned Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association All-City honors for 2016.

Fayetteville’s offensive lineman Garhett Thompson was named to the SWOFCA All-City First Team of all-stars, playing a huge role in the Rockets’ success on the gridiron this past fall.

Fayetteville’s running back Chase Jester was named to the SWOFCA All-City Second Team, totaling 1,743 rushing yards on the season.

The Rockets finished their 2016 football season with a 4-0 record in OVAL play and an overall record of 6-4.