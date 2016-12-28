Three sentenced in common pleas court

Three people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Bryan Campbell

On August 25, a 3 Count indictment was filed against Bryan Scott Campbell, II in Case No. 2016-2186.

The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine, Count 2, Falsification, M-1 and Count 3, Obstructing Official Business, M-2. On December 13, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Campbell to 1 year of community control sanctions, subject to the general supervision and control of the Adult Probation Department. Counts 2 & 3 are dismissed.

Jeffrey Johnston

On July 26, a 3 Count indictment was filed against Jeffrey Johnston, in Case No. 2016-2170.

The indictment charged Count 1, Possession of Heroin, and Count 2, Trafficking in Drugs, both felonies of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine, and Count 3, Possessing Drug Abuse, M-1. On December 12, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Johnston to 2 years of community control sanctions, subject to the general supervision and control of the Adult Probation Department, and forfeiture of U.S. currency to the Mt. Orab Police Department. Counts 2 & 3 are dismissed.

James Malone

On December 17, 2015, a 2 Count indictment was filed against James Malone, in Case No. 2015-2417.

The indictment charged Count 1, Sexual Battery, and Count 2, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, both felonies of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10.000.00.

On December 13, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 2 (as amended), Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a 4th degree felony, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Malone to 2 years of community control sanctions, subject to the general supervision and control of the Adult Probation Department. The Defendant was advised of his reporting requirements as a Tier II Sex Offender.