Randy D Vaughn

Randy Dale Vaughn, age 51 of Georgetown, died December 27, 2016 in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a farmer. Randy was born November 23, 1965 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late James and Barbara (Carter) Vaughn.

Randy is survived by his wife – Teresa (Scheadler) Vaughn; two sons – Anthony Vaughn and wife Lindsey of Georgetown, Ohio and Justin Vaughn of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren; three brothers – Virgil Carter of Lebanon, Ohio, James Vaughn and wife Melodee of New Richmond, Ohio and Danny Vaughn of Higginsport, Ohio and two sisters – Joy Powell and husband Richard of Lebanon, Ohio and Tonya Shelton and companion Dean Bennington of Higginsport, Ohio.

Following cremation, services will be held at a later date. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.