Jerri K McKenzie

Jerri Kristin McKenzie, age 51 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Hospice Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was an accountant for Park National Bank and attended the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Kristi was born November 5, 1965 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Jerry L. Haitz and Patsy Prather. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents – Forester and Louise Prather and Leon and Edna Haitz.

Kristi is survived by her husband – Randy McKenzie; one son – Klay McKenzie (Brittany Dance) of Russellville, Ohio; nieces and nephews – Karah Watson, Kyle, Kayne, Kamryn, Kashtyn and Tonya; aunts – Virginia Dugan (James) of Aberdeen, Ohio and Ernie Lou Sanders of Maysville, Kentucky; mother and father in law – Roy and Edna McKenzie of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

