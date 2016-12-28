Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Georgetown, Eastern MS honored by state Woodruff updates Chamber of Commerce Operation Christmas Child reaching out overseas G’town Christmas Parade Dec. 3 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Foreclosure filed on former Meadowwood Care Facility Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Nature Works Grant funds for new Senior Playground Shop with a Cop looking for donations and support BC Beekeepers Association busy rescuing honey bees Hilda F Steele Ronald L Palmer Bruce E Phillips Elizabeth J Ellison Daniel L Turner Cook inducted into OIAAA Hall of Fame Eastern honors Coach Kiser G-Men, Devils battle it out in OHSAA Foundation Game Jester is OVAL Football Player of the Year Ipad program a success in Georgetown schools Powih sentenced to six years on rape charges Air Evac team to get new headquarters building in Georgetown
Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016

Written by News Democrat

By Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall & Art Owens, Administrator –

We hope you each have enjoyed a Happy Holiday season.  The Village of Georgetown has certainly been busy throughout 2016 and we have made progress on several fronts.
• We saw several business’ move to town during 2016.  Our largest came from the sale of the Southwest Regional hospital to the Oglethorpe Corporation.  Oglethorpe will be opening a new renovated behavioral health and alcohol and drug dependency rehabilitation center in the coming months.
This venture is expected to provide nearly 200 jobs at the outset and will provide even more when they reach full capacity.
• Healthsource of Ohio is currently in the process of building a new facility in the Village.  This project will be completed very soon and should open sometime in January.  Healthsource has merged another of its offices into this office and will offer expanded services through the new Georgetown location, which will provide even more jobs within the Village.
• The Department of Veteran’s Affairs made a commitment to stay in the Village of Georgetown and are currently awaiting the completion of renovations to their new location on Home Street.
• The Marathon First Stop also renewed their commitment to provide fuel and grocery supplies by building a new structure on the site of the old one.  This project is expected to be completed with the next few weeks and re-opened to the public.
• Rumpke Waste Inc. was recently awarded an EPA permit to allow for the construction of a methane to electricity plant at the landfill site.  This energy will be sold on the power grid and the Village will be purchasing most of the electric through our contractual partnership with American Municipal Power (AMP).
We are pleased to be a user of an alternative power source.
• There were a couple other business’ started here in 2015.  Sonny’s Smoke Shop is now in the Village on commercial row and Summit of Grace Church located on Mt. Orab Pike.
• In January of 2016 Village Council passed a Zoning Ordinance for the Village.  This Zoning ordinance was placed in effect to help protect property owners and business’ alike.  This program has already proven to be effective.  You can see the zoning ordinance, zoning map, and all zoning applications on our new website at www.georgetownohio.org.
• Early in 2016 the Village applied for funds from the State of Ohio’s Capital Budget for improvements to Gaslight Theater building which also houses the administration offices.  Senator Joe Uecker and Representative Doug Green worked with us on this project and helped us secure funds in the amount of $300,000.00.  With $150,000.00 matching funds from the Village, we have $450,000.00 to put in to the renovations and repairs of this facility. A majority of these funds will be spent on the exterior of the structure repairing the brick and mortar and a portion will be spent on the inside of the Gaslight Theater to upgrade emergency exits and other features of the Theater.
• The Village is also in the process of upgrading antiquated water mains along E. State Street, W. State Street, and North and South Main Street.  The current water mains in these areas are very old and provide for main breaks at a high rate.  We called in an engineer to study our system and found our weakest areas of our water system.  Part of this project will also be a new water tower and another master connection to Brown County Rural Water. All  of these repairs and additions will provide a better drinking water supply to the residents of the Village and will ensure a system capable of allowing for future growth and adequate fire protection throughout the Village.
• We continue to work on paving projects each year and 2016 was no different.  Our main paving project in 2016 was along S. Main Street from Home Street to the corporation limits, a portion of W. Fork Road, Fairway Drive and Lakewood Lane.  In total this pavement project was nearly 20,000 square yards of pavement 2” thick.  We will continue yearly paving projects to ensure all the Village roads, streets, and alleys remain in good useable condition.
• Another exciting project involves the Kathryn Hanlon Park.  Through the efforts of Nancy Montgomery and Council Member Susan Bean, the Village received a grant through the Ohio Division of Natural resources for the purchase and installation of exercise equipment in the park.  We have plans for other park improvements in 2017.
• Over the past several years, this community and communities throughout the nation have faced a crisis in the number of volunteers staffing our fire and EMS services.  Georgetown has not been able to escape this crisis. The demands placed on volunteers and the amount of training and continuing education required the endure have led to shortages of volunteer personnel throughout the nation. The Village hired an independent consultant to evaluate the emergency services we provide and to no surprise we found we are facing a serious crisis in our Fire and EMS services.  After many meetings of the Emergency Services and Budget Committees the Village Council has set a plan in action that will allow the Fire and EMS to staff part-time personnel 12 hours during the daytime 7 days a week.  These personnel will be trained for both Fire and EMS services and will be on staff to ensure our EMS and Fire Units are staffed and ready to respond to emergencies within our response territory.  This is the beginning of corrections to this situation and as we move forward we will continue to evaluate our emergency services and will keep the public advised of our situation.
• The Village made a commitment in 2016 to better inform the citizens of events happening within our community.  We have a new website www.georgetownohio.org.  We now have a facebook page which can be found by searching @georgetownohio.org. We also have a twitter account which can be found by searching @gtownohvillage.   The Village also has an automated call service, (ONE CALL NOW), that allows anyone in the community to sign up a telephone number(s) and receive recorded messages whenever and event occurs that may impact the community. If you would like to sign up for the One Call Now please call the office at 937-378-6395 or email the Village Administrator at administrator@georgetownohio.org.
• We have had a busy 2016 and we hope to continue the hard work in 2017.  We appreciate the support the community shows us and we look forward to working hard for each and every one of you in the upcoming year.  We want to keep each of you informed and are willing to talk to you whenever you have a question or concern.  Our council meetings are on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month at 7pm in the Village Council Chambers.  We invite each of you to attend meetings when you are able to do so.

