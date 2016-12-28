Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Georgetown, Eastern MS honored by state Woodruff updates Chamber of Commerce Operation Christmas Child reaching out overseas G’town Christmas Parade Dec. 3 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Foreclosure filed on former Meadowwood Care Facility Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Nature Works Grant funds for new Senior Playground Shop with a Cop looking for donations and support BC Beekeepers Association busy rescuing honey bees Hilda F Steele Ronald L Palmer Bruce E Phillips Elizabeth J Ellison Daniel L Turner Cook inducted into OIAAA Hall of Fame Eastern honors Coach Kiser G-Men, Devils battle it out in OHSAA Foundation Game Jester is OVAL Football Player of the Year Ipad program a success in Georgetown schools Powih sentenced to six years on rape charges Air Evac team to get new headquarters building in Georgetown
Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library

Written by News Democrat

By Wayne Gates –

A major renovation project is planned for the library at Georgetown Junior/Senior High School.
The GEVS board voted to spend up to $315,000 on the project at its Dec. 21 meeting.
The money will come from the district’s permanent improvement fund, which is intended for items and projects that will last five years or more.
The board will open sealed bids on the project in February, with the idea that the project will be completed August 1 of next year before the new school year begins.
“We are retooling our library to meet the needs of today,” said Superintendent Christo-pher Burrows.
“This is a project that we’ve been saving for over the past three or four years.  There will be no loans taken out to do this project.”
Burrows said the idea came from the fact that he felt that the library was being underutilized.
“The library is one of the biggest spaces in our school and it’s in the center of our school and no one was ever in there,” he said.
“We did a study over the past five years with the books in the library.  It turned out that only fifty books out of thousands were checked out in a given year.”
Burrows said that the suggestion of Principal Jerry Underwood, students were brought into the planning process for the new library.
“Mr. Underwoods idea to involve the students was monumental because it allowed them to feel like the project was theirs.  They took the plans back to their peers and got input from them, so more students than just those directly involved got to participate in the project,” Burrows said.
A group of community members were also invited to give input on the project.
Burrows said that the new library will have new furniture, group work spaces and the ten percent of the books that were being checked out on a regular basis.
“We designed little learning pods all over the library with cool furniture that appeals to kids,” he said. “We also added some flexible learning spaces that are semi-private so kids can go work with technology without being interrupted.”
Burrows said that the library will also be open until five p.m. on school days to help students.
“Any student in our school grades seven through 12 that needs to work on a project after school in a safe environment with state of the art technology can do that,” he said.
Burrows also said that school board meetings will also be held in the new library once the project is complete.

