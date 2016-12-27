Esther O Brown

Esther Owens Brown, age 90 of Decatur, Ohio passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 in the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Vicki Brown. She was born January 26, 1926 in Mason County, KY the daughter of the late William Ray and Edith (Ryan) Owens. The family moved to a farm outside Decatur, OH while Esther attended Asbury College. In 1947 she married Clarence Milford Brown. They had two sons, Clarence Ray and John Lloyd. Esther pursued several occupations during her lifetime, including teacher, county home extension agent, and owner/operator of a dry cleaning business and of a bakery and donut shop. However, she was happiest at home on the family farm, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her sons, Clarence Ray (Vicki) and John, Esther is survived by two granddaughters, Erin (Brian) Santoro and Meghan (Jeremy) Huffman, and three great grandchildren, Miah Santoro, Ethan Huffman and Bryn Huffman.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held Saturday December 31, 2016 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with David Harper officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville Life Squad, PO Box 187, Russellville, OH 45168.

