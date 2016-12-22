  • News Democrat
  • G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals
G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Georgetown, Eastern MS honored by state Woodruff updates Chamber of Commerce Operation Christmas Child reaching out overseas G’town Christmas Parade Dec. 3 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Foreclosure filed on former Meadowwood Care Facility Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Nature Works Grant funds for new Senior Playground Shop with a Cop looking for donations and support BC Beekeepers Association busy rescuing honey bees Hilda F Steele Ronald L Palmer Bruce E Phillips Elizabeth J Ellison Daniel L Turner Cook inducted into OIAAA Hall of Fame Eastern honors Coach Kiser G-Men, Devils battle it out in OHSAA Foundation Game Jester is OVAL Football Player of the Year Ipad program a success in Georgetown schools Powih sentenced to six years on rape charges Air Evac team to get new headquarters building in Georgetown Four sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Homer C Eldridge Dennis D Johnson SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman County GOP sweeps at ballot box Landfill project to provide electricity
Sports

G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Leading the Georgetown G-Men in the Dec. 20 win over Felicity-Franklin were Jonny Strickland and Christian Linville with 15 points each.
Leading the Georgetown G-Men in the Dec. 20 win over Felicity-Franklin were Jonny Strickland and Christian Linville with 15 points each.

Strickland, Linville lead Georgetown boys with 15 each –

By Wade Linville –

The drought has finally ended for the Georgetown G-Men, as they were able to snap a six-game losing streak by topping the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals 77-41 in Tuesday’s round of high school boys’ hoop action.
Not only have the G-Men been up against a tough early season schedule, but they have also been waiting on some capable scorers to break out of their cages. On Tuesday evening, it happened! The G-Men would go on a scoring rampage to claim their first victory of the season in impressive fashion.
For the G-Men, it was exciting to see their hard work finally pay off with a victory.
“I feel the same way that I felt after every game, other than it’s a win. I feel like we played really hard, and I think we’ve done that all season. Our problem has been whether we can play for four quarters, and I still don’t feel like we played all four quarters, but I think we played well longer than we have in any game yet,” said Georgetown head coach Doug Williams following Tuesday’s win.
During the early season of play the G-Men have relied heavily on the scoring from their 6’5” sophomore standout postman, Noah Pack, but any opponent that has scouted the G-Men are well aware of their need to focus on Georgetown’s leading scorer and rebounder who is averaging a double-double on the season. But in Tuesday’s league bout against Felicity there were four G-Men to reach double figures in scoring. Leading the way in scoring for the G-Men were senior guard Christian Linville and junior guard Jonny Strickland with 15 points each.
Pack ended the night with 12 points to go along with 18 rebounds while junior guard Logan Doss, who is working his way back from an injury, drained five field goals for 10 points.
The G-Men knew coming in to the Dec. 20 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division contest that holding down Felicity’s leading scorer, senior guard Dominic Ruwe, could prove to be a challenge, but they would hold Ruwe well below his season average to 16 points.
“I think every team that goes in to play Felicity knows that Ruwe can really score, and for us it was no different. We knew he was going to be their guy and our kids really stepped up to the challenge and decided we were going to do a good job on him. It helped us that he got into foul trouble, but we did a good job of getting him into foul trouble,” said Williams. “He’s averaging double figures at the foul line, so it was big for us to not put him at the line.”
The Cardinals started out the game on a 7-0 run, but it didn’t take long for the G-Men to heat up on the offensive end. An assist by Linville for a three-pointer by Strickland snapped the early Cardinal run, leaving the G-Men trailing 7-3.
Ruwe cruised down the court for a score on transition to expand the Felicity lead to 9-3.
It was then that Linville would begin what became a hot night of shooting, rifling in his first of five three-pointers on the night to cut the Felicity lead to just three.
Pack was able to get in on the first quarter scoring action, sinking a shot down low to trim the Cardinal lead to just one.
The G-Men took their first lead of the night with 1:36 to go in the first quarter, as junior guard Luke Gast dished an assist to senior forward Levi Burns to leave the Cardinals trailing 10-9.
A score in the paint by Felicity’s Kevin Arkenau followed by field goal from Ruwe put the Cardinals back on top 13-10, but another three-pointer by Linville tied the game at 13-13 before the first quarter reached an end.
Linville buried his third three-pointer of the night to start off scoring in the second quarter, lifting the G-Men to a 16-13 lead.
A three-pointer by Felicity’s Jared Boeckmann tied the game at 16 apiece, but it was Gast coming through with a score on a drive to the hoop to break the knot, putting the G-Men on top 18-16.
Buckets by Pack and Doss would follow, expanding the Georgetown lead to 22-16.

The Cardinals were able to trim the Georgetown lead to 22-18 just before the G-Men would 12-0 run. Strickland grabbed a steal and cruised down the court for a score on transition to kick off the Georgetown run in the second quarter, putting the G-Men up by six.

Leading the Georgetown G-Men in the Dec. 20 win over Felicity-Franklin were Jonny Strickland and Christian Linville with 15 points each.
Leading the Georgetown G-Men in the Dec. 20 win over Felicity-Franklin were Jonny Strickland and Christian Linville with 15 points each.

A three-pointer by Georgetown sophomore Cameron Brookbank widened the Georgetown lead to nine, then it was Doss coming through with a score on a fast break to put the G-Men up 29-18.
A set of hit free throws by Strickland left the Cardinals trailing by 13 points, but things were about to get even worse for the visiting Felicity team. With 1:03 to go in the first half, it was Linville sinking his fourth three-pointer of the night to expand the Georgetown lead to 34-18.
The G-Men would go on to hold a 35-22 lead at halftime.
Coming off halftime break, it was an assist by Georgetown’s senior guard Solomon Underwood for a score by senior teammate Chris Dietrick to leave the Cardinals trailing 37-22.
The G-Men went on to outscore the Cardinals 22-12 in the third quarter and 20-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the 36-point victory.
Linville managed to sink his fifth three of the night in the fourth quarter, finishing with five-of-eight shooting from beyond the arc.
Strickland buried five two-point field goals, sank one three-pointer, and connected on two-of-two attempts from the foul line in an outstanding offensive performance.
Pack drained five two-point field goals and connected on two-of-five attempts from the foul line for 12 points, while Doss earned his 10 points by burying five field goals from inside the arc.
Brookbank contributed with eight points, Dietrick ended the game with six points, and Gast finished with five points.
Rounding out Georgetown’s scoring in Tuesday’s win were Underwood (2), Tanner Ellis (2), and Burns (2).
It’s still to early to see if the big victory over Felicity marks a turning point for the G-Men, but the first win certainly takes some pressure off of the Georgetown varsity boys squad as they move closer to the midway point of the season.
“I think it gets the monkey off our back,” Williams said of his G-Men’s first victory. “Our schedule hasn’t done us any favors to start the season. There are two or three games that I think we should have won, but we didn’t (Fairfield, Ripley, and New Richmond). We were up in all three of those games but it didn’t turn out for us well in the end because we had lapses where we didn’t play well. I told the kids after the win that I was really happy to get that monkey off our back, but moving forward to see whether or not this is a turning point is determined on whether they learned anything from playing well (against Felicity).”

FFHS  13  9  12  7 – 41
GHS   13  22  22  20 – 77

Georgetown (77): Strickland 6 2-2 15, Linville 5 0-2 15, Pack 5 2-5 12, Doss 5 0-0 10, Dietrick 2 2-2 6, Ellis 0 2-2 2, Burns 1 0-0 2, Brookbank 1 5-8 8, Gast 2 0-0 5, Underwood 1 0-0 2. Three-pointers: Linville 5, Gast 1, Brookbank 1, Strickland 1. Team: 28 13-21 77.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat