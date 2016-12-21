G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Georgetown, Eastern MS honored by state Woodruff updates Chamber of Commerce Operation Christmas Child reaching out overseas G’town Christmas Parade Dec. 3 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Foreclosure filed on former Meadowwood Care Facility Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Nature Works Grant funds for new Senior Playground Shop with a Cop looking for donations and support BC Beekeepers Association busy rescuing honey bees Hilda F Steele Ronald L Palmer Bruce E Phillips Elizabeth J Ellison Daniel L Turner Cook inducted into OIAAA Hall of Fame Eastern honors Coach Kiser G-Men, Devils battle it out in OHSAA Foundation Game Jester is OVAL Football Player of the Year Ipad program a success in Georgetown schools Powih sentenced to six years on rape charges Air Evac team to get new headquarters building in Georgetown Four sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Homer C Eldridge Dennis D Johnson SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman County GOP sweeps at ballot box Landfill project to provide electricity
Wenstrup looks forward to 2017

Written by News Democrat

wenstrupBy Wayne Gates –

Second Congressional Representative Brad Wenstrup is looking forward to the next two years.
Wenstrup spoke to The News Democrat in an exclusive interview on Dec. 15.
He began the conversation by talking about  about how President-Elect Donald Trump is preparing to take office in January.
“He’s working very hard to fill all these cabinet positions and I think he’s doing it with due diligence and good reasoning…I’ve been pleased with the selections that he’s made, and I think it’s the direction that the country wants us to go in based on the results of the election,” Wenstrup said. “You certainly feel good that you’ve got someone in the White House that backs the leadership of your conference on the legislative side.”
Wenstrup also talked about some of the cabinet nominees that appear to be hostile to the missions of the agencies they are being nominated to head.
“I think it’s important in government to be critical of what we are doing.  A lot of times, that can be a great benefit because you are looking at it through a different lens than when you aren’t critical and not taking the time to evaluate things in greater detail,” he said.  “One of the biggest things we need to do is roll back the government overreach that we’ve seen.  I think that affects us on every level..What we’re seeing today are agencies that put out rules that have rule of law and we try to pass something to stop it.”
As far as legislative priorities, Wenstrup said that healthcare is at the top of his priority list.
“(We need to work on) replacing Obamacare and restoring a system that creates more access and affordability for Americans and make healthcare between the doctor and the patient,” he said.
Back home in Ohio, Wenstrup said that he has some goals in mind for the next congressional session.
“On a local level, we are always going to be working towards stable appropriations and cleanup of the Piketon site which is so important to our area,” he said.
“We will (also) continue to work on behalf of veterans and we have plenty of them in the second district as we have a very patriotic and service oriented district.  I want to continue my work on the VA committee and make sure that we are doing everything we can to give veterans access to care.”
Wenstrup said that he is blessed to have a lot of help from people in the second district that want to move the country forward.
“I just want to continue to work with all the good people across the second district that serve us in so many other capacities, to have America be a place of opportunity, I also want to continue to work on poverty issues and try to create an environment where we are not punishing people who want to go to work and let them be a part of the American dream,” he said.
“I just hope that as we go into the holiday season that we take a positive outlook on America, that we take time to listen to one another and then we work towards accomplishing goals that will work for all of America and continue to create opportunity for people so that they can live the American dream.”
And regarding all of the tension that followed the presidential election, Wenstrup asked the following of everyone on both sides of the political aisle in 2017.
“Let’s take a deep breath and get to work and work on behalf of the American people and the future of America.”

