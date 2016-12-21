Seven indicted by county grand jury

Seven people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on December 16.

Dale Adams, Jr., 27 of Aberdeen, is charged with Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs (Methamphetamine).

Nathan Chinn, 29 of Ripley, is charged with two counts of Attempted Burglary.

Michael Ramsey, 52 of Felicity, is charged with Domestic Violence. The charge is a third degree felony, following four other charges of domestic violence within the past ten years.

Tyler Fulton, 20, is charged with Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm of Dangerous Ordnance, one count of Theft and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

Kyle Prine, 28 of Sardinia, is charged with Having Weapons Under Disability.

David Anderson, 34 of Lynchburg, is charged with four counts of Forgery.

Allen Fryman, 45, is charged with Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.