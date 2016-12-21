G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Georgetown, Eastern MS honored by state Woodruff updates Chamber of Commerce Operation Christmas Child reaching out overseas G’town Christmas Parade Dec. 3 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Foreclosure filed on former Meadowwood Care Facility Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Nature Works Grant funds for new Senior Playground Shop with a Cop looking for donations and support BC Beekeepers Association busy rescuing honey bees Hilda F Steele Ronald L Palmer Bruce E Phillips Elizabeth J Ellison Daniel L Turner Cook inducted into OIAAA Hall of Fame Eastern honors Coach Kiser G-Men, Devils battle it out in OHSAA Foundation Game Jester is OVAL Football Player of the Year Ipad program a success in Georgetown schools Powih sentenced to six years on rape charges Air Evac team to get new headquarters building in Georgetown Four sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Homer C Eldridge Dennis D Johnson SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman County GOP sweeps at ballot box Landfill project to provide electricity
New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown

By Martha B. Jacob –

By Martha B. Jacob –

Residents of Brown County will now have a safe, pet friendly place to take their pets for boarding and/or daycare.
Jowls and Meows has now opened its doors to the public and is open for business. It is located at 9790 Baker Hanselman Road in Georgetown.
Jowls and Meows is owned and operated by John and Katie Staker and will be a family operated business which includes daughters Abigail, 11 and Caroline, 8.
“We are very excited to be opening this new business here in Georgetown” John Staker said. “We’ve known for a long time that this is something that was important to us.
“We currently have 2 large dogs and 2 bearded dragons and we’ve had to board our dogs several times in the last few years. Georgetown does not have a facility for boarding animals.”
He continued, “In order to find a boarding facility for our dogs, we had to travel almost an hour round trip.”
Staker said there are also very few area boarding facilities designed to house or feed small animals such as bearded dragons.
“We would have to pay someone to be at our house and feed the dragons every day,” Staker said.
“Our facility, Jowls and Meows is brand new, but we will have the means to board all animals, including cats and yes…bearded dragons.”
Staker said that he and his wife bring a lot of experience to the table. Katie spent a lot of her time house sitting and caring for animals to earn money for her tuition while in school. During that time she gained valuable experience with many types of animals. She had several dozen clients that relied on her ability to care for family pets.
“Jowls and Meows will offer a full line of services including dog and cat boarding, small animal boarding for animals such as rabbits, lizards, guinea pigs, etc.,” Staker said. “Eventually we will be adding dog grooming, hopefully in the near future.
“Our facility is located right here at our home which allows constant care for the animals and increased the time animals can be dropped off and picked up. We would like to invite anyone and everyone to give us a call, to schedule a visit and check out our facility personally.”
Jowls and Meows will be open for business from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and weekend hours are by appointment only.
Please visit www.jowlsandmeows.com or call (937) 515-8708 for more information.

