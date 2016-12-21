New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown

By Martha B. Jacob –

Residents of Brown County will now have a safe, pet friendly place to take their pets for boarding and/or daycare.

Jowls and Meows has now opened its doors to the public and is open for business. It is located at 9790 Baker Hanselman Road in Georgetown.

Jowls and Meows is owned and operated by John and Katie Staker and will be a family operated business which includes daughters Abigail, 11 and Caroline, 8.

“We are very excited to be opening this new business here in Georgetown” John Staker said. “We’ve known for a long time that this is something that was important to us.

“We currently have 2 large dogs and 2 bearded dragons and we’ve had to board our dogs several times in the last few years. Georgetown does not have a facility for boarding animals.”

He continued, “In order to find a boarding facility for our dogs, we had to travel almost an hour round trip.”

Staker said there are also very few area boarding facilities designed to house or feed small animals such as bearded dragons.

“We would have to pay someone to be at our house and feed the dragons every day,” Staker said.

“Our facility, Jowls and Meows is brand new, but we will have the means to board all animals, including cats and yes…bearded dragons.”

Staker said that he and his wife bring a lot of experience to the table. Katie spent a lot of her time house sitting and caring for animals to earn money for her tuition while in school. During that time she gained valuable experience with many types of animals. She had several dozen clients that relied on her ability to care for family pets.

“Jowls and Meows will offer a full line of services including dog and cat boarding, small animal boarding for animals such as rabbits, lizards, guinea pigs, etc.,” Staker said. “Eventually we will be adding dog grooming, hopefully in the near future.

“Our facility is located right here at our home which allows constant care for the animals and increased the time animals can be dropped off and picked up. We would like to invite anyone and everyone to give us a call, to schedule a visit and check out our facility personally.”

Jowls and Meows will be open for business from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and weekend hours are by appointment only.

Please visit www.jowlsandmeows.com or call (937) 515-8708 for more information.